UCLA’s Mike Rose: The teacher who changed how we teach writing | New Yorker

Sure, Mike had a few years on me, but he had always seemed in terrific health. Tributes from his students, colleagues, and those who loved his writing soon appeared across the Internet. His breakthrough book “Lives on the Boundary,” from 1989, has exercised a powerful and benevolent influence on America’s classrooms. A friend described his impact this way: “Anyone who remembers a writing teacher who cared about them benefits from Mike’s work.”

Police and the contentious concept of ‘qualified immunity’ | USA Today

(Commentary by UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz) I have spent much of the past decade studying qualified immunity. And all evidence points to a single conclusion: Arguments used to preserve qualified immunity — and kill reform efforts — have no basis in reality.

Was this our last Covid surge? | New York Times

There is some randomness involved, too, especially because small numbers of “superspreaders” seem to play a disproportionate role in setting off outbreaks. “About 10 to 20 percent of the people are responsible for 80 to 90 percent of the infections,” said Christina Ramirez, a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Adele tried sound baths for stress: What are they? | NBC’s “Today”

Dr. Helen Lavretsky said that sound healing and music therapy have become more popular because they are easy to do. Sound healing simply involves listening to a type of music and doesn’t require people to learn how to do it, such as in yoga or meditation. “It also has a particular effect on the brain because music or sound healing has a particular vibration,” the professor-in-residence in UCLA’s department of psychiatry, told TODAY.

California’s enormous oil spill won’t be its last | Guardian

The spill is major but nowhere near the really big ones, says Richard Ambrose, a professor and researcher at UCLA who monitored the cleanup after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989. He adds that this current spill has a lot of similarities to the 2015 Refugio spill in near Santa Barbara: “It ranks in the mid-tier.” A lot of the damage depends on how quickly a response can be mobilized and on ocean conditions, Ambrose says.

Lung transplants for COVID patients | CalMatters

It was not a decision his doctors made lightly but he was a good fit, according to Dr. Abbas Ardehali, Moreno’s surgeon and director of the UCLA heart and lung transplant program. “He is a relatively young man, all his other organs were intact and he was ambulatory,” Ardehali said. “Another factor is that he likely acquired this during his professional endeavors, which made us feel we needed to do whatever we could to help him recover.”

The inflammatory language of inflammation | Well + Good

It wasn’t long ago that inflammation emerged as the bogeyman of wellness. But, according to Karol Watson, MD, PhD, a cardiologist at UCLA, inflammation isn’t so scary. “We forget inflammation is not just some bad thing. [But] that’s the main defense that our body has against invading microorganisms or infections or anything that shouldn’t be there,” says Dr. Watson. “You want the right balance of appropriate inflammation and appropriate anti-inflammation.”

Wage theft hits immigrants hard | Associated Press

“The pandemic highlighted the issue of the high level of immigrant workers, especially undocumented workers who were essential workers,” said Victor Narro, project director of the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center. “What are we going to do for them now?”

Americans exercised less, drank and smoked more during pandemic | Medical Xpress

“We found that regulations to restrict non-essential activities and stay-at-home orders during the pandemic have had profoundly negative impacts on multiple lifestyle behaviors in American adults,” said Dr. Liwei Chen, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health associate professor of epidemiology and lead author of the study. “As bad as these changes have been for all Americans, they disproportionately impact racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S., who already bear a higher disease burden from COVID-19.” (UCLA’s Dr. Jian Li is also quoted. Also: USA Today.)

UCLA students can try ‘sleeping pods’ to avoid commutes | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

“What UCLA has done is they’ve added to that lounge concept by designing a series of sleeper pods that were designed in collaboration with the university’s CityLab urbanism think tank, and created these jellybean-shaped sleeper pods that are pretty fantastic. They’re very futuristic.” (approx. 7:30 mark).

Biden announces plan to address L.A. port backlog | KNBC-TV

“During this pandemic, where we haven’t been able to go out and consume services such as restaurant meals or events, we’ve been buying more goods. And many of those goods are produced in the factories in Asia. So that’s increased the shipments that’ve come into our ports,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg (approx. 1:05 mark).

Gala will honor environmental heroes | KTTV-TV’s “Good Day LA”

“At the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, our mission is to approach environmental problems in a comprehensive and inclusive way. And I say environmental problems, but these are also human problems. Because the human environment and the physical environment, which we call nature — they are intimately connected,” said UCLA’s Marilyn Raphael.