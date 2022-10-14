UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Will Nury Martinez controversy change L.A. politics? | Newsweek

Georgia Kernell, an assistant professor of communications and political science at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), told Newsweek that conversations among elected officials involving bargaining or promises in cases of elections or redrawn districts are routine. She doesn’t believe the four individuals associated with the comments are part of a “contagion” linked to the rest of the Latino population, of which leaders were swift and forceful in their response in reprimanding the officials.

2 L.A. City Council members could take financial hit | Los Angeles Daily News

Zev Yaroslavsky, a longtime Los Angeles leader who served for many years on the City Council and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and today is director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, said “in my adult lifetime there was no moment where there were three vacant seats” on the City Council.

L.A.’s Oaxacans on leaked tape | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

That kind of anti-Indigenous sentiment within the Latino community is due for a reckoning, says Gaspar Rivera Salgado, Oaxacan director of the Center for Mexican Studies at UCLA. “We have a lot of work to do regarding very racist ideologies and concepts that we use in our everyday speech,” says Salgado.

Studying animal evolution to advance women’s health | Los Angeles Times

[UCLA’s Dr. Barbara] Natterson-Horowitz’s side gig treating animals at the L.A. Zoo has led her to explore health connections across species. She and collaborator Kathryn Bowers wrote the 2012 bestseller “Zoobiquity” about the intersection of human medicine, veterinary medicine and evolutionary biology, followed by 2019’s “Wildhood,” which examined adolescence across the animal kingdom. (Natterson-Horowitz is quoted.)

Unequal access to broadband in L.A. County | Los Angeles Times

Access to affordable and reliable broadband is a long-term issue of equity, said Paul Ong, director of the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge, who was not involved in the report. “By the time our young people graduate from high school and either move to college or to the labor market, they’re severely disadvantaged because we have moved to a system where we believe access to the computer and internet and broadband is taken for granted by most people,” he said. “People who don’t have that access, they are left behind.”

How ‘Till’ reframes story of racist murder | Washington Post

Ellen Scott, a professor of cinema and media studies at the University of California at Los Angeles, said “Till” exists among narratives that have “historically been viewed as not interesting to Hollywood or actively repressed because of what they say about race in America.” That a major release so thoroughly examines the inner life of a Black mother — and one who lost her son to reprehensible hatred — is notable, according to Scott, who found it significant that “Till” was co-written and directed by a Black woman as well.

Why politics has become so stressful | Atlantic

In a new book on the 2020 election, “The Bitter End,” three prominent political scientists describe modern American politics as “calcified,” meaning that the majority of voters are firmly locked into support for one party based primarily on their views about cultural and demographic change. But the UCLA political scientist Lynn Vavreck, one of the co-authors, says that equating “calcification” with “stability” is a mistake. “Being stuck, or calcified, doesn’t mean we are stuck with one outcome,” she told me. “It means that because of that rough partisan parity, we are stuck on the knife’s edge. Anything is tipping these outcomes.”

White House pushes ahead with sun-reflecting program | CNBC

The current estimate is that it would cost $10 billion per year to run a program that cools the Earth by 1 degree Celsius, said Edward A. Parson, a professor of environmental law at UCLA’s law school. But that figure is seen to be remarkably cheap compared to other climate change mitigation initiatives.

Murders of trans people nearly doubled in past 4 years | CBS News

The number of trans people who were murdered in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2017 and 2021, according to data released Tuesday by the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety. Of the total victims, 73% were killed with a gun … Notably, while only 13% of the transgender community is estimated to be Black, according to UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, Black trans women accounted for nearly three-quarters of the known victims.

Behind ‘miracle’ AI is army of ‘ghost workers’ | ABC Science (Australia)

This is the “sleight of hand” behind terms like AI or machine learning, according to Sarah T. Roberts, an associate professor of information studies at UCLA, who has spent time with workers in the Philippines who do content moderation for companies like Facebook. “Nothing in any of those terms suggest that there are legions of humans that are needed,” she said.

Furor over colonoscopy screening recommendations | STAT

“I’m a researcher that has been looking at non-colonoscopic methods for the last decade. A big takeaway is this paper shows the research I’ve been doing is right: We need to embrace screening with multiple modalities. We can’t recommend universal screening and say, there’s only one way to do that,” said UCLA’s Dr. Folasade May.

Human neurons transplanted into a rat’s brain | New Scientist

“I do not think that it is ever — ever — ethically justified to treat animals as resources humans can exploit for human advantage,” says Taimie Bryant, a professor of animal law at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It seems to me that rats’ consciousness as it is, without human manipulation, is rather remarkable and that damaging a rat’s brain is emblematic of an attitude towards nature that imperils human and non-human animals’ prospects for continued life on Earth.”

All those Marvel films that never end | Observer

Postponing six upcoming titles rather than just the first couple has to do with fear of over-saturating the market, said Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian and professor at the University of California at Los Angeles.