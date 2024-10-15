UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

It’s been nearly two years since UCLA signed a formal agreement for Southern California tribal members to use a portion of the university’s botanical garden to practice their traditional planting, harvesting and gathering of plants. It’s starting to bear fruit … “I don’t think until recently we really had an appreciation that we were on unceded territory of Native people, and we were not in a place where we are showing our respect,” said Victoria Sork, director of the botanical garden and a professor in UCLA’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.

The entire mindset of the complaint is exasperating to UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard. “The conservative groups would sit by idly when there are a disproportionate number of Black people in jails and prisons,” Howard said. “They’ll sit by idly when there’s large numbers of Black students who are misplaced in special education classrooms. They’ll sit by silently when there are large numbers of Black students who are not graduating from high school. But yet, when there’s a remedy, an attempt to somehow respond, to combat that, then all of a sudden, there’s this anger, and there’s lawsuits. That’s the part that disappoints. I just wish that we lived in a different political climate.”

“Inside the Issues” host Amrit Singh discussed the selection of McDonnell with UCLA Blueprint Magazine editor Jim Newton, who detailed a recent conversation with McDonnell on his goal to restore to a sentiment to the department seen leading up to the 1984 Summer Olympics. ”[McDonnell] felt that department in those days had a sense of cohesion, mission and purpose,” said Newton. “What really changes the fundamentals of the department is that sense of purpose and mission, especially when it’s in conjunction with the community.”

Corinne Bendersky, a UCLA professor of management and organizations who studied work culture across city of Los Angeles departments, said the poor handling of complaints by women and ethnic minorities is not isolated to the LAPD. “Race relations are worse in the Police Department, gender relations are worse in the Fire Department,” said Bendersky, who performed surveys, focus groups and interviews with thousands of city employees.

“These days, everyone wants to be an influencer. The Earth is no different. The Earth influences with gravity. A little asteroid floating around, and the Earth’s gravity sucked it in a little bit; not for too much, not for too long. In about a month, it’ll leave and go off to bigger and better things in space,” said UCLA’s Dakotah Tyler.

It’s hard to blame patients for thinking they have adrenal fatigue, as the symptoms attributed to the condition are extremely common. They include struggling to wake in the morning and then feeling tired for much of the day, relying on caffeine for energy, craving salt or sugar, experiencing brain fog, feeling hopeless or in despair, and reporting a low sex drive. And that’s the short list. “It’s pretty much every symptom,” says Dr. Rashmi Mullur, an endocrinologist and integrative-medicine specialist at UCLA Health.

“If you look through decades of our history here in the United States, sadly, we see these racial disparities in chronic diseases and mortality and hospitalization playing out,” said Utibe Essien, author on the study and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Max Jordan Nguemeni) I am now a primary care doctor, and during my training years, I took care of homeless people who arrived at the hospital’s doors for various reasons: a drug overdose, an infected wound, new unexplainable chest pain. These things also happened to people who were not homeless.

In a new study, UCLA Health researchers have found that motor delay and low muscle tone were common signs of an underlying genetic diagnosis in children with neurodevelopment disorders. Given the limited existing data on the early neurodevelopmental symptoms that predict a positive genetic diagnosis, the study authors aimed to research which factors in this subset of children indicated the need for a genetic test. (UCLA’s Julian Martinez was quoted. Also: Science Daily.)

Addison’s disease, in many cases, is an autoimmune condition. But the diagnosis can be used as an “umbrella term” to refer to many different forms of adrenal gland deficiency, said Tony Heaney, an endocrinologist at UCLA Health and a professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California at Los Angeles.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) But if the removal of the Hunter Biden content was problematic because of its potential impact on the 2020 election, how should we feel about Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) using his platform to give unremitting support to Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy via at times misleading and incendiary election content pushed to millions of users’ feeds daily?

Neither party seems particularly concerned with deficits, but they should be, said Kimberly Clausing, professor of tax law at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We’re in a booming economy. We’ve been lucky in a lot of ways, but you never know when the next recession is coming. You never know what national security threats the U.S. might be subject to, so if you’re already maxing out the credit card, then when something bad happens, you’re not ready,” Clausing said.

Min Zhou, director of the UCLA Asia Pacific Center, told Newsweek that Chinese nationals have headed to the U.S. in high numbers — in a journey known as “zuoxian,” or “walking the line” in Mandarin — for a variety of reasons.