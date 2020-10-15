UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

We are living through a time when the simple act of caring seems to be at a premium, at least in certain parts of our body politic. And that makes the following post by Mike Rose, a highly respected education scholar at the University of California at Los Angeles, especially topical and poignant. Rose, who has researched and written about literacy, cognition, language and the struggles of America’s working class, examines what it means to care in a classroom in a way you may have never considered before.

Dr. Richard Jackson, professor emeritus at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a former state of California public health officer, says getting to the point where bans were enacted on smoking in public spaces like restaurants, planes and parks took years. What eventually tipped the scales for lawmakers and the American public, Jackson says, was not the message that smoking is bad for you, but rather that lighting up can harm other people.

If it turns out that the adverse event in the Johnson & Johnson trial was also some type of nerve issue there is a theoretical, but by no means proven, reason it could be linked to the way the vaccine delivers its immunological payload. “There are theoretical reasons it could be,” said Dr. Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and associate chief of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. (Yang also quoted in the Wall Street Journal.)

The new study, which looked at virus culture, showed the virus can be detectable and cultured after several days or weeks, which is “disconcerting,” said Peter Katona, chairman of the Infection Control Working Group at UCLA. But it doesn’t answer whether the virus is still transmissible, he added. “It’s a step in the right direction,” he said.

Climate scientists from UCLA, UC Merced and Stanford recently found that dry, warm and windy weather could become more common in the autumn months. ”We found that the occurrence of extreme fire weather conditions in autumn have already doubled as a result of the climate change,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain of data points from 1979 to 2018.

In 2019, researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Chicago used smartphone data to quantify the racial disparity in waiting times at polls across the country. Residents of entirely-black neighborhoods waited 29 percent longer to vote and were 74 percent more likely to spend more than 30 minutes voting.

UCLA professor Chris Tilly says Uber, Lyft and other app-based companies rely on independent contracts because they help sustain their business model. “Their main cost is paying drivers. So it’s been a competitive strategy to draw in the drivers. … There’s nothing in Uber and Lyft’s business model that says they have to keep that [pay] rate high,” he says.

“I think the South Coast Plaza is a good example of a situation where property tax burden could increase very substantially,” said UCLA’s Kirk Stark (approx. 1:50 mark).

According to the University of California Los Angeles’ 2020 “Hollywood Diversity Report,” Native Americans landed just 0.3 percent of all top film roles in 2018 and 0.5 percent in 2019. No Native women landed any of these roles in 2018 or 2019. No Native directors helmed any of the top films in 2018 or 2019.

May Sudhinaraset, an associate professor at the UCLA School of Public Health, and colleagues analyzed the records from 3.9 million births across the US in 2016. They assessed the restrictiveness of each state’s reproductive health policies by looking at indicators such as mandatory waiting periods for abortion services, expanded eligibility for Medicaid family planning services, and the percentage of women living in counties with abortion providers. (Sudhinaraset is quoted. Also: MyNewsLA.)

Some medications already are multipurpose, including one that treats diabetes and heart failure, said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, chief of the University of California, Los Angeles, division of cardiology. “That doesn’t mean there are not some medications that are not necessary and could be either reduced or consolidated, but that for patients with heart failure that have a number of other comorbid conditions there are a number of medications that are proven in randomized trials, proven in clinical effectiveness studies — including in patients above age 65 — to where the greater the number of medications patients are on, the better the clinical outcomes.”

Professor Genzel and [UCLA’s] Andrea Ghez both have done an incredible job to answer the biggest mystery that lies inside our Milky Way galaxy. They were observing stars near the galactic center using high-resolution infrared telescopes.