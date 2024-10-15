UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Many people find purpose and calmness through gardening. It’s why some veterans are turning to the hobby to improve both their physical and mental health. UCLA has teamed up with the Department of Veterans Affairs to revive what’s known as the Veteran’s Garden, which UCLA officials say can grow food for about 1,200 vets. The 15-acre plot of cultivated soil has become a sanctuary.

“My thought is that anytime we see progress with students — especially those who are historically most marginalized — that’s a sign of encouragement and we should take some time to acknowledge that. But, I do get concerned that that becomes the lead story — progress — and what gets buried under the lead is that we still have a significant amount of progress to make up.” (UCLA’s Tyrone Howard was interviewed – approx. 7:10 mark.)

“Given the court’s interest in all things climate related, all things Clean Air Act related, it’s not a stretch to think that they will take up the California waiver,” said [Ann] Carlson, who is [the Shirley Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law at the UCLA School of Law].

“It’s sort of nonsensical to say that I am worried about high food prices, so I want to put a tax on food imports,” said [Kimberly] Clausing, who is also a UCLA economist specializing in tax policy. “As you tax them, the food in the grocery store absolutely gets more expensive.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tananarive Due) Horror fans know there are two types of protagonists in typical horror movies: those who freeze and trip and fall, and those who fight back. In some ways, that’s the whole point of a horror story to me — that moment when a group of campers or a family on vacation finally realizes they’re up against something dangerous, and they come up with a plan to fight.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jessica Rett) There are essentially two different ways to communicate persuasively, and the differences have everything to do with the communicator’s social authority. We’re seeing it play out on the campaign trail: Donald Trump is regularly characterized as forward and bombastic, while Kamala Harris is often criticized for being too indirect or obtuse. Both styles can be effective, but it’s helpful to consider who uses these different approaches and why.

“When it comes to precipitation, this is really one of the more slam-dunk climate change connections. The simple reality is that this just comes down to fundamental thermodynamics,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told Yahoo News.

“Latino voters are focused on the cost of health care, housing and everyday expenses,” said Matt Barreto, UCLA professor and expert on Latino voter issues. “There’s also attention on abortion rights and immigrant rights.”