“We’ve discovered the black hole [at the center of the Milky Way] by looking for its influence on other things,” says [UCLA’s Andrea] Ghez. “So its gravity affects the stars around it and causes them to orbit for very much the same reason that the planets in our solar system orbit the sun.”

This was something Jamie Lloyd-Smith, an infectious disease researcher at UCLA, was thinking about during the SARS epidemic in 2003. While working on his Ph.D., Lloyd-Smith and colleagues wrote an influential paper that brought attention to the individual variation in transmission. “In the field, there is all this focus on the reproductive number, which is appropriate because it’s very important. It does set that threshold for whether an epidemic can take off or not,” Lloyd-Smith said. “But that’s an average quantity and obviously not everybody is average. So how much does that matter?”

“In influenza, we see that children are a main vector and schools are hot spots,” Dr. Nava Yeganeh, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UCLA. “What we’re trying to do is find out if it’s the same for COVID-19. And we’re seeing that they’re not.”

“If we do not work very hard to push down the number of cases to the lowest number possible, we’re going to start paying for it as it gets colder and people are indoors,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

The councils could help keep Los Angeles from backsliding on its progress in mitigating cases and racial disparities in the fall as more businesses are likely to reopen, said Tia Koonse, a researcher with the UCLA Labor Center and co-author of an assessment of the workplace council proposal.

The SwabSeq testing platform, developed collaboratively by UCLA researchers and a UCLA-founded startup, is quicker and less expensive than the widely used polymerase chain reaction method, which requires extracting RNA from samples and can take days to process, the scientists said. “This is a technological breakthrough that will dramatically increase the amount of COVID-19 testing while reducing the wait time for results and costs,” said Dr. John Mazziotta, vice chancellor for UCLA Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health. (UCLA’s Eleazar Eskin and Sriram Kosuri are also quoted.)

Even under President Obama, people were skeptical of local police involvement in immigration enforcement, but Trump has “greatly magnified” the concerns, said Hiroshi Motomura, an immigration law professor at UCLA School of Law. “To really separate out local law enforcement from immigration — that’s a major thing that will survive past Trump,” he said.

Glendale’s apology “is emblematic of the desire in this present moment of national reckoning with our past racism, to look at our behavior, our past — whether we are cities or institutions of higher education — and say, ‘What was our complicity in this?’” said Laura E. Gómez, director of UCLA School of Law’s Critical Race Studies Program. “I think it’s a really positive thing,” she said, “but it is definitely part of this larger trend.”

Those artificial joints, though, have not been studied long-term to see how well they endure, said Dr. Tara Aghaloo, a maxillofacial surgeon at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

UCLA researchers studied Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Texas, where Latinos are more likely to influence election results. And they found that Latino voters in those states have lower wages and are less likely to have health insurance.

Kathleen McHugh, a professor in the Department of English and the Cinema and Media Studies program at the University of California, Los Angeles, who created 100 for the 100th with Los Angeles-based mediator Eleanor Barr and Susan Garcia, a New World School of the Arts professor of music, wanted to highlight the issue of voter suppression that continues through the present day. She sees this lesson as one that could be brought into any classroom.

“Our study provides evidence that reproductive rights policies play a critical role in advancing maternal and child health equity,” said lead investigator May Sudhinaraset. She’s with the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles.

David Miklowitz, Ph.D., the study’s lead author, and a distinguished professor of psychiatry at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, said the studies reviewed followed patients for at least a year, measured rates of recurrence of bipolar disorder, depression and mania symptoms, and included study attrition or dropout rates.

“Most immunotherapy approaches rely on the ability of T cells to recognize and kill tumor cells,” said lead and corresponding author Dr. Anusha Kalbasi, an assistant professor of radiation oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and member of the Jonsson Cancer Center. “But in some patients, tumors escape the immune system through mutations in genes involved in the interferon signaling pathway. This is a critical pathway because it normally allows tumors to increase their antigen presentation, an intricate machinery that makes tumors visible to T cells.” (UCLA’s Dr. Antoni Ribas is also quoted.)