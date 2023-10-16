UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

With a shortage of Latino doctors in the country, two young men are using social media to inspire others to pursue a career in medicine. Also known as the “Foos in Medicine,” Irvin Garcia Leal and Alexis Ivan Aleman are third-year medical students at UCLA. They met at an event and began posting videos on social media using the expression “foo,” a shortened version of “fool” commonly used by people around Southern California to refer to one another. (Leal, Aleman and UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista were quoted.)

For over two decades, the Gamma Zeta Alpha fraternity has cultivated leaders and strengthened the Latino community at UCLA. Now, the group is returning to show the next generation of students that anything is possible.

Richard Hasen, an election law expert and a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, said he’s “quite worried” about the attrition of election officials and workers nationwide but argued it’s “not surprising” given the threats and harassment lobbed at many in the jobs.

The crux of the argument, though, was that this money led to turnout boosts that cost Trump a victory. And new research, which was compiled by data scientist Apoorva Lal and University of California Los Angeles assistant professor Daniel Thompson, suggests that it didn’t.

Fire is a natural phenomenon; some species actually benefit from its effects and even those that don’t can be remarkably resilient in the face of flames. But as fires intensify, they are beginning to outstrip nature’s ability to bounce back. “Not all fires have the same impact,” said Morgan Tingley, an ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “These megafires are not good for ecosystems.”… “All air-breathing animals are going to be impacted by smoke exposure, because the chemicals in smoke are toxic,” said Olivia Sanderfoot, an ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Every voice note that I get from family members in Gaza, I can hear the bombing in the background,” said Nour Joudah, Assistant Professor in the Department of Asian American Studies at UCLA, whose two maternal aunts and dozens of cousins are in Gaza. Joudah said she saw a viral story online posted by a young local journalist who ran to cover a bombing before discovering it had struck his own house. She later discovered her cousin-in-laws lived in the same house.

Children who feel overwhelmed by a complex, ever-changing crisis can also hide their feelings and conceal what they’re watching, said Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress. She encouraged parents to check in with their children, review what they’re watching on their phones, and ask what other students are telling them at school.

More than a decade on, content moderation is now an industry that is projected to reach $40 billion by 2032. Sarah T. Roberts, a professor of information studies at the University of California at Los Angeles, wrote the definitive study on the moderation industry in her 2019 book “Behind the Screen.” Roberts estimates that hundreds of companies are farming out these services worldwide, employing upwards of 100,000 moderators.

So why do so many people believe L.A. is falling into chaos and lawlessness when the opposite is true? Well, dear readers … part of that might be on us. “It’s just too simple for me to say it’s media driven, it’s social media driven, but that happens to be the sad truth,” UCLA professor Jorja Leap told KNX News’ Charles Feldman.

Helicopters in policing | Los Angeles Review of Books Quarterly

Noise has been a key community concern since the start of the Sheriff’s Department’s experiments. Engineers at UCLA recorded police helicopter noise between 70 and 80 decibels in residential neighborhoods and 65 and 75 decibels inside classrooms, loud enough to obscure teacher-student communication. They also found that nighttime flights produced an Effective Perceived Noise Level, a measurement that takes into account the tonality and duration of the noise exposure, of 100–115 decibels and were “in violation of municipal noise codes and exceed the federal landing noise limits for new jet aircraft.”

This time last year, most weather experts were predicting another dry winter ahead. Instead, 33.56 inches of rain fell statewide in the most recent water year, which is 141% of the historical average. And the South Coast region, which includes most of non-desert Southern California, did even better, with 33.62 inches of rain for 192% of the historical average. It was a one in 50-year event, according to Dennis Lettenmaier, a UCLA professor focused on hydrology.

The home setting may be different from other worksites, but domestic employees perform similar tasks to those of nursing homes, hotel housekeeping or janitorial jobs, said Kevin Riley, who is the director of UCLA’s Labor Occupational Safety & Health Program. He authored an analysis (PDF) of more than 3,500 California worker compensation claims by housekeepers, nannies and caregivers, which found that the top causes for their injuries included falls, heavy lifting and other repetitive motions.

An annual study, from UCLA Health’s Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture and California Luthern University, shows the total economic output of U.S. Latinos was $3.2 trillion in 2021 — up from $2.8 trillion in 2020 and $1.7 trillion in 2010. The report also noted Latinos in the U.S. have the fifth largest GDP — gross domestic product, a measure of the overall value of goods and services — in the world, larger than that of India, France or the U.K. It represents a growth of 7.1%, adjusted for inflation, and surpasses the $3 trillion mark for the first time, researchers said. Researchers said the numbers are driven by rapid gains in Latino income.

Advocates for the bill have responded by saying that these same communities are also disproportionately affected by traffic deaths. One UCLA study found that Black pedestrians made up 18% of pedestrian deaths and 15% of cyclist deaths, despite being only 8.6% of the city’s population.