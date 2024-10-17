UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A study led by researchers at UCLA has found that due to voting eligibility expansions, more than 2 million people with felony convictions are now able to vote. Now, they are asking a critical question: Has anyone told them? (UCLA’s Naomi Sugie was quoted. Also: Phys.org.)

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians awarded a $2.2 million grant to support the work of the UCLA School of Law’s Tribal Legal Development Clinic, allowing its students to work directly with tribal leaders, officers and attorneys to provide direct services to tribes. The grant — presented in a donation ceremony at UCLA on Monday, Oct. 14 — will bolster the law school’s efforts to improve the lives of Native people throughout California and the U.S., officials said in a news release. (Also: LAist and KABC-TV.)

Colleges and real estate | San Fernando Valley Business Journal

“One of the issues we always face is how to keep up with the growing demand to come to UCLA,” Darnell Hunt, interim chancellor of UCLA, said. “I think these recent acquisitions are really an important change for us that allow us to thrive as we move forward.” (UCLA’s Stuart Gabriel was also quoted.)

After a decade in the works, researchers at University of California, Los Angeles, have successfully devised a way to produce cement with 98% less CO2 emissions than traditional methods. The UCLA team achieved this by decomposing limestone — the key raw material involved in making cement — to access calcium oxide, aka lime, without releasing carbon dioxide in the process. (UCLA’s Gaurav Sant was quoted.)

A new UCLA study points to a lack of services for the large number of domestic violence victims in the Antelope Valley. There have been several high-profile cases where Antelope Valley children have died within the Department of Children and Family Services system. The study suggests that the problem starts with the dearth of social services in the area. (UCLA’s Taylor Dudley was quoted. Also: KABC-TV.)

Kimberly Clausing, professor of tax law and policy at UCLA, discusses former President Donald Trump’s tax and tariffs policy proposal and states his plan falls short in terms of revenue gained from tariffs to pay off the tax cuts he is proposing. She also states that Trump’s plan would create many more deficits than Vice President Harris’ plan.

“So, the further you are from that immigrant experience, the sort of bonds that tie you to your larger ethnic group tend to loosen a little bit. You tend to be a little more receptive to alternative interpretations, right?” said UCLA’s Efrén Pérez (approx. 1:15 mark).

But the fight over what counties can do still has the potential to sow chaos and distrust in elections. “There are just so many layers where people could decide not to follow the rules as written,” Rick Hasen, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles who runs ElectionLawBlog.org, said.

Dr. Carlie Thompson from UCLA also joins the conversation and discusses updated recommendations for women to get screened for breast cancer, as well as advancements in personalized treatments depending on the subtype of breast cancer a woman is diagnosed with. “There is a general push in our field to really try to personalize breast cancer treatment to allow the best outcomes for the individual,” Thompson said. (Also: UCLA’s Dr. Maurice Berkowitz was quoted by United Press International about breast cancer treatment.)

Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA, said that’s mainly because for every person getting housed, others are ending up on the streets. “We’re seeing people fall into homelessness constantly because of economic factors,” Rountree said. “They can’t pay rent. We don’t have enough affordable housing. Incomes are not keeping pace with housing costs.”

You can either buy canned beans or dried beans — and while which one you go with is mostly a matter of personal preference, there are some considerations to keep in mind. If you’re using canned beans, opt for an unsalted or low-salt variety, and make sure to drain and rinse them well, says Dana Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “They’ll be a little mushier, but you hardly have to do anything except add the dressing,” she says.