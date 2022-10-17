UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA launches ambitious study of hate | Forbes

Supported by a $3 million gift from an anonymous donor, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) announced this week that it was launching the Initiative to Study Hate, a three-year effort by scholars in more than 20 disciplines to understand and mitigate hate in all its forms. Under the direction of David Myers, the Sady and Ludwig Kahn Professor of Jewish History at UCLA, the initiative will feature 23 projects in its first year, supported by $600,000 in internal research funds. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and Myers were quoted.)

Roe, abortion and Latino voters | Los Angeles Times

The party is putting the abortion issue at the center, discarding decades of conventional wisdom that it would be a political loser with a group of voters that is overwhelmingly Catholic and seen as socially conservative. “These incorrect assumptions have lasted for a long time, and they have been incorrect for a long time,” said Gary Segura, dean of UCLA’s public affairs school and a pollster specializing in Latino voters.

MAGA, the border and Latinos | New York Magazine

“If we’re talking about Catholicism, why is it that we don’t assume that all white Catholics are conservative?” ask Laura Gómez, the UCLA professor whose most recent book, “Inventing Latinos,” traces how the extensive Latin American diaspora came to be thought of as a singular demographic. “There’s a great diversity among Catholics, and that exists among Mexican American Catholics, too.”

Constitutional law and state’s abortion ballot measure | Los Angeles Times

“It’s real misinformation to critique a constitutional amendment in this manner,” said Cary Franklin, UCLA constitutional law professor and director of its Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy.

Racist audio leak shakes foundation of labor unions | Los Angeles Times

“With a scandal this bad, with the L.A. Federation of Labor being involved, it could really do some long-term damage,” Chris Zepeda-Millán, chair of Labor Studies at UCLA, told me.

TV’s attempt to reform cop shows | Los Angeles Times

“They’re trying to do the right thing and there are kernels of good ideas, but they keep taking shortcuts,” says Jorja Leap, executive director of the UCLA Social Justice Research Partnership, asserting that both police officers and Black Lives Matter activists will see the script’s contrivances and think, “‘This does not reflect reality.’”

From COVID to hurricanes: The life of an ER doctor | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Mark Morocco) There is a ton of denial in our society — COVID, climate change, outcomes of political elections. We have the ability to entertain and distract ourselves until the storm is right over us. We humans have a decent ability to psychologically shrug unless something happens directly to us or those we love. If not, we feel momentarily sad and then move on.

New apps can bring relief for digestive issues | NPR

“There’s a continuous feedback loop between the brain and the gut,” explains Suzanne Smith, a nurse practitioner at UCLA’s Integrative Digestive Health and Wellness program. Information flows along the vagus nerve, which connects brain to gut, so what’s happening in the mind affects the gastrointestinal system.

How liberals should confront the Supreme Court | New York Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Joseph Fishkin) For American progressives, the Supreme Court has become a maddening institution. The comforting notion of the court as umpire lies in tatters. It is Justice Samuel Alito’s court now: methodologically flexible but ideologically rigid.

Reaching Latino voters through barriers | KCBS-TV

“Many are concerned about immigration issues. They’re also concerned about being safe on the streets and about whether or not they’re going to be harassed by police — or somebody who thinks that they’re doing something wrong when they’re just going about their daily business,” said UCLA’s Veronica Terriquez (approx. 3:10 mark. UCLA students Aaliyah Farias, Omar Federico Mondragon and Alex Valdivia were interviewed.)

Echoes of Latin American racism reverberate in U.S. | New York Times

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, a Oaxacan who now directs the Center for Mexican Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that too often the “tremendous diversity” of the Latino population in the United States is overlooked.

Black comedians sue police over Atlanta airport search | New York Times

Drug interdiction programs at airports started in 1975 with a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration operation in Detroit and expanded to other airports, said Beth A. Colgan, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I think it’s a strong suit,” she said. “In terms of the Fourth Amendment claims, it seems clear that they were seized and that searches did occur, and it would be difficult to describe these as consent searches.”

Can reforms heal wounds left by City Council racism? | Christian Science Monitor

But independent commissions are no guarantee of a process free of interference, says [UCLA’s] Zev Yaroslavsky, a former member of the LA City Council as well as the LA County Board of Supervisors who has been involved in several redistricting rounds himself … He consistently finds rankings of race relations as the highest area of satisfaction in LA County, which includes the city, in the annual “quality of life” surveys by the University of California, Los Angeles, which Mr. Yaroslavsky oversees. “This is not the city of 50 years ago,” he says.

Opioid crisis: U.S. teens fastest growing group to die | BBC News

“We are far and away the world leader in overdose death unfortunately,” said Joseph Friedman, a substance use researcher at the University of California Los Angeles. The overdose rate among school-aged children in the US doubled between 2019 and 2020 and then rose a further 20% last year, he said.

What’s next for the L.A. City Council? | USA Today

Los Angeles is home to the country’s largest Mexican population and nearly half the city is Latino, according to U.S. census data. Informal studies indicate that several hundred thousand Oaxacan immigrants live in California, with the largest concentration in Los Angeles, according to Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, director of the University of California, Los Angeles Center for Mexican Studies. (Rivera-Salgado was also quoted in a Spanish-language article in the Los Angeles Times.)

How student loan debt is crushing millennials | CNET

Moreover, because the labor market as a whole is more unstable, getting a four-year college degree doesn’t provide the same job stability as it did a generation ago, according to Natasha Quadlin, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles. While it can still open doors and increase career opportunities, there’s no guarantee that a college degree will lead to reliable income, unlike with older generations.

L.A.’s scandal could undo new political maps | Politico

If the attorney general files a legal challenge and a court concludes the maps were illegally drawn on race-based grounds, it would likely mean that Los Angeles would be ordered to draw new lines for the next regularly scheduled election, said UCLA Voting Rights Project Legal Director Chad Dunn. If a judge finds the facts are “particularly egregious,” the city could be ordered to hold a special election, he added.

Here’s why you keep getting colds | NBC’s “Today”

While most adults can count on getting somewhere between one and three colds per year, “people vary a lot,” Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY. “There are people that feel like they’re sick the whole cold and flu season and other people that seem to be untouched by it,” he said.

UCLA to study reproductive health of Asian immigrant women | Rafu Shimpo

Dr. May Sudhinaraset, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health associate professor and vice chair of the Department of Community Health Sciences, will lead a multi-year study focused on the sexual and reproductive health of Asian immigrant women in the U.S. The $3 million study, designed to extend over a five-year-long period in California, New York, Texas, and Georgia, is funded by the National Institutes of Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Sudhinaraset and UCLA’s Dr. Gilbert Gee are quoted.)