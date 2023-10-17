UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“The president’s intent is to demonstrate that the United States is committed to minimizing the civilian impact and the casualties that the Palestinians will suffer as a result of Hamas’s instigation. So, bringing other nations aboard demonstrations a multilateral approach to maintaining a humanitarian relief pipeline into Gaza,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

“It’s more visible in a lot of these cities,” Chris Herring, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of California Los Angeles who studies homelessness, told ABC News. “People are moving to new parts of the city and often have to move around more, and are more unstable.”

If you have heavy periods, eat a vegetarian diet or are planning to get pregnant, consider asking your doctor to test your ferritin levels, which measures how much iron is stored in your body, said Dr. Malcolm Munro, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Munro was also quoted in another New York Times story.)

“We are meeting more resistance than I ever remember,” said Dr. Neil Silverman, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at UCLA Health. “We didn’t get this kind of pushback on this scale before the pandemic.” “Now all vaccines are lumped together as ‘bad,’” he said.

[Glenn] Wharton now runs a program at UCLA that has helped to clarify one of the main issues in the emerging field of digital conservation: digital obsolescence. If certain art is dependent on an extinct technology, how does one preserve the art so that it outlasts the technology itself? (Wharton was quoted.)

Certain foods might look delicious, but if they’re toxic or on the brink of going bad, our taste buds may sense it first, driving us to avoid it and not get sick from eating it, explains Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a clinical dietitian, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health, and author of Recipe for Survival.