UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA law professor Richard Hasen investigated the claim in his 2022 book, “Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics – And How to Cure It.” As it turns out, while the photo is real, the allegation of voter suppression was not. The mailboxes were pictured outside of a business which had a contract to repair old mailboxes for the U.S. Postal Service, not scrap them.

Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment scholar, said victory for Musk would depend on what evidence Musk has that his political speech played a role in the commission’s decision.

Warm temperatures, extremely dry vegetation and strong winds of 25 to 35 mph, with some gusts as high was 65 mph, are a recipe for potential conflagration. “This may be the highest fire risk period of the year so far,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said on X.

Plaque can potentially lead to issues like gingivitis (aka, early gum disease) and even bad breath. Flossing regularly and properly helps avoid these issues, according to Dr. Edmond Hewlett, professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry.

Dentists also have concerns about what pouches mean for oral hygiene. Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez, director of the UCLA Center for Children’s Oral Health, said the way purees such as apple sauce stick to the teeth is different from eating an actual apple, and it sits on a child’s teeth before being washed. This prolonged exposure increases the acidity of the mouth, erodes the teeth and causes cavities.