Smoke from California’s wildfires in 2020 — the worst modern wildfire season on record — put twice as much greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere as the state’s total reduction in such emissions from 2003 to 2019, researchers found in a new study. “Wildfire emissions in 2020 essentially negate 18 years of reductions in greenhouse gas emission,” said Dr. Michael Jerrett, UCLA professor of environmental health sciences and a lead author of the study. (Also: USA Today, Bloomberg News, Politico Pro, Guardian and KCRW-FM.)

Just this year, UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report documented “enormous gains” by women and people of color, but Latino representation still lagged. While Latinos are roughly 18% of the U.S. population, Latinos accounted for 7.1% of leads, 7.7% of overall cast members and 5.6% of writers in major films. “The typical Hollywood executives seem to have a very binary view of diversity,” said Ana-Christina Ramón, the director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA. “When they are pushed on inclusion, they have been somewhat responsive to African Americans, yet they continue to overlook Latinos.”

Everyone’s ears are unique, as are their hearing issues. But if you’re an older person experiencing presbycusis (age-related hearing loss), it’s probably increasing as the sound frequency rises, said Dr. Nina L. Shapiro, an otolaryngologist at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. Shapiro illustrated this point with a fun fact: “Older individuals tend to have a harder time hearing female voices because they’re higher pitched.” (UCLA’s Narine Oganyan and Gina Gracia were also interviewed by KCBS-TV.)

But without objective measures, it’s impossible to draw any solid conclusions, says Christopher Colwell, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. It’s a “significant limitation,” he says.

“You don’t get addicted to full-season fantasy football; you get addicted to in-game betting,” said Dr. Timothy Fong, a psychiatrist and co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program. “Instead of one bet on the Rams-Chargers game, I now can make an infinite amount right from my phone.”