“Let’s look at the fact that while President Biden was boarding Air Force One, en route over the Atlantic, the decision was made by several Arab leaders to cancel the summit and withdraw their participation. So, you have that, that complicates matters. And while we’re still waiting to get a definitive answer to the source of the rocket, whether it was a targeted missile from Israel or a misfire from Palestinian Islamic Jihad or something else altogether, we can see now that the chaos it’s unleashed throughout the Middle East,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

Not all agree the term is appropriate: For example, Dov Waxman, professor of Israel studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, made the case that although some of its rhetoric has been genocidal, the Israeli government has actually been engaged in forced displacement (which could become ethnic cleansing) to prepare for an invasion, and that using the term genocide obscures Israel’s objective. “Our words matter. We need to be as accurate as we can in understanding what’s taking place and in understanding why Israel is doing what it’s doing,” he told me in a phone interview Monday evening.

“It’s a very commonly used antibiotic. It’s been around for a very long time. It’s now being recommended as a potential way to prevent sexually transmitted infections, specifically syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson (approx. 1:15 mark).

“It has long been speculated that activating this type of fat may be useful in treating obesity and related metabolic conditions,” said Preethi Srikanthan, MD, an endocrinologist and professor of medicine who oversaw the research at the UCLA School of Medicine. “The challenge has been finding a way of selectively stimulating [it].”

A UCLA-led team has identified an essential internal control mechanism that can promote the maturation of human stem cell-derived heart muscle cells, offering a deeper understanding of how heart muscle cells develop from their immature fetal stage to their mature adult form. (UCLA’s Jijun Huang was quoted. Also: Science Daily.)

Dr. Thanda Aung, an assistant clinical professor of rheumatology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said she was not surprised by the data. Aung treats patients with the many different types of arthritis, from ankylosing spondylitis to rheumatoid arthritis to gout, which she noted has increased over the years. By far, the most common form she sees is osteoarthritis.

Three years ago, the Aetna Street Collective formed there with the goal of understanding and improving the conditions of the encampment’s residents. The diverse group of activists, unhoused residents and academics from UCLA have developed a tight-knit community, which shares resources and supplies, hosts community events and even launched a paper to share the stories and experiences of unhoused residents … In partnership with UCLA’s Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, the group has also helped produce original research about the real-world impacts public policy measures like encampment sweeps can have on unhoused residents. (Also: Spectrum News 1.)

Synthetic turf, like other artificial surfaces including asphalt and pavement, heats up by several degrees more than living lawns. According to Kelly Turner, associate director of the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation’s Heat Equity Initiative, the material can trap heat and radiate it back slowly, staying warm for longer periods of time. “It is one of the hottest surface materials,” she said. “It is hotter than asphalt.”

Latinos, who make up 19% of the population, accounted for 29% of movie tickets sold in 2020, according to a study by the Motion Picture Association (MPA). But Latinos that year accounted for only 5.4% of movie leads and 5.7% of actors in any onscreen role, the annual Hollywood Diversity Report by the UCLA social sciences college shows.

In a report last month, “24 for ‘24: Urgent Recommendations in Law, Media, Politics and Tech for Fair and Legitimate 2024 U.S. Elections,” an ad hoc committee convened by the Safeguarding Democracy Project and UCLA Law School warned: “The 2020 elections confirmed that confidence in the fairness and legitimacy of the election system in the United States can no longer be taken for granted. Without the losing side accepting the results of a fair election as legitimate, the social fabric that holds democracy together can fray or tear.”