Darnell Hunt, known for his influential research on race and media, began his professional journey with aspirations in film and journalism. Today, as UCLA’s interim chancellor, Hunt leads the university through complex times, reflecting on the experiences that have shaped his path to leadership. (Hunt was quoted.)

Today, we’re discussing the increase in voting access for people with felony convictions, as over half of U.S. states have introduced laws to expand eligibility. To answer those questions and more, KCBS Radio’s Margie Shafer and Eric Thomas spoke with Naomi Sugie, associate professor in the Department of Sociology at UCLA.

(Article co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a heart stent made specifically for infants and young children, a device that could help kids born with certain congenital heart defects avoid a series of open heart operations over their childhoods.

“Not only was Yahya Sinwar the political leader recently after the killing of the previous political leader Ismail Haniyeh — he was the military leader — but even more so, he was the operations leader, which meant on a day-to-day, if not on an hour-by-hour basis he was commanding and controlling to the best of his ability what Hamas fighters were doing in Gaza,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (Radd was also featured by Spectrum News 1.)

Transgender people are four times as likely to experience violence, including rape and sexual assault, according to a 2021 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.