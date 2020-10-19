UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

And it was not at all clear why she insisted on not answering whether climate change was real, said Ann Carlson, who is a director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law. Professor Carlson said Judge Barrett implied that stating a scientific fact could somehow be prejudicial to future high court deliberations, yet she was willing to state other obvious facts that have borne on litigation, such as cigarette smoking causes cancer. (Carlson was also quoted in The Hill.)

Art historian, media scholar and curator Chon Noriega has wide-ranging interests: cinema and television, new media, arts curation and health policy. His approach to scholarship is “research that makes a difference” for the community. Noriega is a professor in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Since 2002 he’s served as the director of the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA.

William Boyd, a professor at the UCLA School of Law who teaches about energy law, said he believes the proposal could result in modest reductions of greenhouse gas emissions, but also that there is more that the commission can do. “It’s good for FERC to send these signals to the states that they’re willing to work with them on this ... but is carbon pricing through the [regional transmission organization] markets going to get us where we need to go in terms of decarbonizing the power sector? No, I don’t think so,” he said.

“If you take the numbers as is, you take the flaws that’s in the count. And I suspect it’s going to be much worse now in 2020 than 2010. You’re significantly shifting political power,” says Paul Ong, Director of UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge. “But it’s also more than that. We use these numbers for economic purposes … and it has long-term implications in terms of who gets what and who gets left out.” (Ong was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “Take Two.”)

“Important facts about what disparities exist for Latino communities is necessary as campaigns, candidates, and even elected officials seek to figure out American recovery,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz.

“So your child may not just do what you’re doing, but feel what you’re feeling,” said Dr. Marco Iacoboni, a neuroscientist and professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at the UCLA medical school, said he has heard similar questions. But he cautioned against believing the antibody treatment was “better than what the average person can get” — despite Trump’s description of it as a “miracle.” “The treatment is in clinical trials and is not yet proven to be effective or safe,” he said.

There exists no test that can definitively determine whether someone who caught the coronavirus is still contagious. “We do not have a test for cure, and we do not have a test for infectiousness,” said Omai Garner, a clinical microbiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Gerald Kominski, a health policy professor at University of California, Los Angeles, said that’s because “companies may have been cautious about immediately jumping into offering these expanded benefits until they had a better idea about what the cost implications might be.” And he said that with millions of Medicare beneficiaries, there’s a lot of money at stake.

A study by the University of California, Los Angeles indicates that an older adult in California needs more than double the minimum wage to survive. Latinos lead this situation… In 2016, the population of older adults in California was estimated to be 5.5 million, but by 2060 it is estimated it will reach 13.5 million, according to Ninez Ponce, director of the Center for Health Policy Research. (UCLA’s Steven Wallace was also quoted.)

“This is the kind of problem that has kept us from making progress,” says David Eisenman, director of the University of California, Los Angeles, Center for Public Health and Disasters. Holidays like Memorial Day and July 4th coincided with spikes of Covid-19, he says. “I expect we’ll see that again on Halloween.”

UCLA has partnered with Johns Hopkins on two clinical trials, one for those who have been exposed to COVID and the other for those who are already sick. “So we think that by taking the antibodies from a person who has recovered from COVID, and giving them to someone who just got diagnosed with COVID, we can limit the disease,” said Dr. Judith Currier, chief of the division of infectious diseases at UCLA.

“It’s a highly technical issue in a realm that gets into…very specific clinical concerns about the nature of care,” said Mark Peterson, a public policy and law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “That is not something that any of us in the general public are trained in, we don’t know the literature and we don’t know past experiences.”

The report, “Lost Opportunities,” produced by the Center for Civil Rights Remedies at the UCLA Civil Rights Project in collaboration with the Learning Policy Institute, examined at the impact of out-of-school suspensions on instructional time… “The focus on the experiences of middle and high school students reveals profound disparities in terms of lost instructional time due to suspensions — stark losses that most policymakers and many educators were unaware of,” said Dan Losen, director of the Center for Civil Rights Remedies and the lead researcher on the report.

That’s because there’s a type of asthma called cough-variant asthma, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. If you have it, you can cough in response to triggers like pollen, animal dander, and mold, but you won’t experience other signs of asthma, like wheezing or breathlessness, May-Lin Wilgus, M.D., a pulmonologist and assistant clinical professor at UCLA, tells SELF.

The mechanisms are not fully known how dark chocolate and its flavonoids lower blood pressure. “It may simply be that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory parts, as well as the blood-thinning and blood-vessel relaxing properties of these chemicals, are what’s responsible for lowering blood pressure,” says Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and professor at the Fielding School of Public Health.