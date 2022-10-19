UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California fire smoke is awful for climate | Yahoo News

The research paper, published Monday in the journal Environmental Pollution, finds that California’s wildfires in 2020 caused twice the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that the state successfully cut between 2003 and 2019. In other words, 2020’s wildfire season, which set a record for the number of acres burned in the state, essentially wiped out 16 years of progress California had made on climate change through efforts such as replacing fossil fuels with clean energy. (UCLA’s Michael Jerret was quoted. Also: Sacramento Bee, Xinhua and KCBS-AM.)

Higher education: Burning or bright? | Inside Higher Ed

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Eileen Strempel) Higher education’s fall from grace has been dramatic, with each succeeding education observer reaching for even greater metaphoric heights to signal a decline in a system that was the envy of the world not too long ago. One might blame the pandemic for higher education’s reversal of fortune, but the sustainability of traditional colleges and universities was already a point of concern before the appearance of COVID-19.

County can give residents COVID shots at home | Los Angeles Times

But as the country has shifted out of crisis mode on COVID-19, “it means that the resources that were there before to do a lot of outreach are not necessarily there” for public health departments, said UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor Vickie Mays. As winter approaches, if booster uptake remains low, “are we going to draw resources from somewhere to make a big outreach to get to those people who are homebound?”

Poor suffer the most in overcrowded L.A. | Los Angeles Times

By the time overcrowding was considered a crisis, potential solutions, such as widely increasing the availability of low-income housing, had become expensive and would take time to work, said Gary Blasi, a law professor emeritus at UCLA. City politicians have never made lasting efforts to address the mismatch between a shortage of housing and a surplus of poor people, he said.

L.A. City Council mess points to trouble for Democrats | New York Times

David Sears, an emeritus professor of psychology and political science at U.C.L.A., emailed his response to my query about racial and ethnic politics in Los Angeles: “The zero-sum character of redistricting surely exacerbates intergroup conflict. In L.A., such conflicts are barely below the surface in general.” (UCLA’s Cecilia Menjívar and Karen Kaufmann were also quoted.)

Should state universities hire undocumented students? | New York Times

The proposal, which almost certainly would face significant political and legal challenges, calls for the state to defy current interpretations of a 1986 federal immigration law that prohibits U.S. employers from hiring undocumented immigrants. But a new legal analysis drafted at the University of California, Los Angeles, and reviewed in some of the nation’s top law schools argues that the law does not apply to states. (UCLA’s Ahilan Arulanantham and Kent Wong were quoted; UCLA’s Hiroshi Motomura was cited.)

Chances of international intervention in Haiti turmoil | Christian Science Monitor

But global powers should feel a certain responsibility to Haiti says Robin Derby, a scholar of Caribbean affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles and an opponent of military intervention. “We need to begin discussions with groups outside of government for a way forward,” she says.

Physicians face confusion, fear in post-Roe world | Washington Post

In a study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Kavita Vinekar, an assistant clinical professor at UCLA, and her co-authors found that roughly half of medical residency would be in states that have or are predicted to restrict or ban abortion; the residents would no longer have access to that training despite the fact that it is a requirement by the graduate medical accreditation council. (Vinekar was quoted.)

Antisemitic comments from public figures | PBS NewsHour

“I think the real danger here is that both President Trump’s remarks and Kanye West’s have the danger of normalizing antisemitism, of legitimizing it. I mean, these are people who have a huge number of followers, particularly on social media. And when they’re coming out and saying this, it kind of gives license to many other people to also express antisemitic statements,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman. (Waxman was interviewed.)

Amid scandal, L.A. City Council to meet | City News Service

“This is a moment where the City Council gets to re-earn Los Angeles’ trust,” said Maia Ferdman, project manager at UCLA’s Initiative to Study Hate and a consultant in intergroup relations. “It’s both structural, and it is cultural. This is not just a question of a couple of people on the council. It’s also a question of: `Can we trust our leaders?’ So there’s a lot hanging in this moment right now and how our leaders respond.”

Exercise during chemo helps heart, lungs recover | HealthDay News

“This study is an important addition to the field of exercise oncology,” said Dr. Eric Yang, director of UCLA’s cardio-oncology program. He was not part of the study but reviewed the findings. “Exercise has yielded many benefits in our field of cardiology, and given the advances made in cancer treatments where more and more patients are living longer and surviving with their disease, it is important to evaluate strategies to optimize their heart health and quality of life,” Yang said.

L.A. aims to protect those seeking abortions in city | City News Service

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, around 6,200 people were projected to travel to Los Angeles County each year for abortion care, according to a UCLA study published in June. The study was based on the likelihood that 26 states would ban nearly all abortions after the court’s decision.