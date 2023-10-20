UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Generational change is coming to the UCLA Hammer Museum. Ann Philbin, director of the Westwood cultural mainstay since 1999, will step down from the post in fall 2024, wrapping up a quarter-century at the helm of an institution that she led from local embarrassment to national prominence. (Philbin was quoted and numerous Hammer staff members were cited. Also: Los Angeles Times, Hollywood Reporter and ARTnews.)

The UCLA Hammer Museum has compiled an impressive exhibition record over the past two decades under Ann Philbin’s directorship. After a quarter-century at the helm of the institution, Philbin will retire in fall 2024, leaving behind a drastically transformed museum. During her tenure, the Hammer grew into an international player and its contemporary program became unrivaled among American university museums.

“The first thing I’ll note is that this is the first change that we’ve seen to the definition of ‘grave disability’ in the LPS Law in a number of decades. So, this is a big change for us. Previously as you mentioned, the definition of ‘grave disability’ included people who were unable to provide for food, clothing or shelter, due to mental illness,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 1:10 mark).

“Part of that is complicated, because some students don’t want school personnel to know that they’re unhoused, because of the stigma associated with it … If we don’t intervene now with young people who are unhoused, they face significantly higher likelihood that they will not graduate from high school, that they themselves will become unhoused as adults, they’re more likely to become involved with the penal system,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:40 mark).

Use of generative AI in the legal profession is in the early stages, but it could see much more widespread adoption as products improve, said John Villasenor, a professor of engineering and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

About 70 buckskin-clad white men set upon the native people, the locals far outgunned by the invaders, each toting a Hawken rifle, two pistols and a butcher knife, according to UCLA historian Benjamin Madley’s detailed account of the massacre.

The scholarship on him is now largely focused on his brutal exploitation of the Taino people, some of whom he brought back to Europe as slaves. “The triumphalist narrative is gone,” said Geoffrey Symcox, a professor emeritus of history at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has studied Columbus. “We have to see it in a broader perspective.”

Jerry Nickelsburg, the director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, argues that it’s too soon to say how much economic damage has been done. He believes that some activity has merely been delayed. “One cannot assess the economic impact of a strike until it is over with and the catch-up activity has been completed,” he says in an email.

Compared with those living in tents and shelters, the so-called mobile homeless are more likely to have jobs or to be actively looking for work, a UCLA study found. Many lost their homes after being unable to afford rent or their mortgage, and had to move into their most valuable possession.