Judge Barrett, currently serving on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, has not written significant opinions on environmental cases that reveal her views, but “given that she comes out of a very conservative tradition and calls herself a Scalia acolyte, I think we can safely assume she’s not going to be the friendliest justice on the environment,” said Ann Carlson, who is a director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law.

Paul Ong of UCLA noted that Chinatown in Los Angeles suffered an earlier and deeper drop in foot and vehicle traffic than the city’s other commercial neighborhoods. “People are avoiding these areas in part because of this myth that somehow Asian Americans are tied in with the spread of the coronavirus,” Ong said. “Certainly that is untrue and unfair. But there’s no question that it gets reflected in the impact on the ethnic economy.”

“As with so much about healthcare, Trump has promised much and delivered little,” said Jack Needleman, a healthcare economist at UCLA. “Promises to lower prescription drug prices dramatically have been followed with proposals that are small or not implemented,” he told me. “Vials of insulin continue to cost around $300, far more than even the most overpriced bottled water, much less the tap water available in our homes.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Raul Hinojosa-Ojeda) These are neighbors who shop at local stores, pay rent and fuel the economy through their workforce participation to the tune of a $1.6 trillion contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product. According to research conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, leaving undocumented immigrants out of the $1,200 tax rebate approved by Congress in March resulted in a $10 billion loss in economic activity — which is almost $3.4 billion more than what it would have cost to include them.

“Sorbitol brings water into the colon and acts as a laxative,” says Dana Hunnes, senior clinical dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but at high doses it can have unwanted side effects, such as bloating, gas and diarrhea.” (Hunnes was also quoted in Self.)

Jesse Reynolds, a fellow in environmental law and policy at the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment within the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, says the idea of reforestation and afforestation — or the planting of trees where they hadn’t been before — entered the mainstream through unlikely origins.

From 2014 to 2018, the number of California adults who reported that they had experienced serious psychological distress in any given year increased by 42%, according to a UCLA Center for Health Policy Research policy brief published today.… “It is critical to look at structural and social factors such as education, income, employment and discrimination that may be related to mental health inequities,” said [UCLA’s] D. Imelda Padilla-Frausto, lead author of the study and a research scientist at the center.

These themes are influenced by the visual images we see during the day, especially near bedtime, said Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., a member on the board of directors for the AASM and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Dreams are one of the ways our mind processes emotions, especially intense emotions, so it’s natural to have nightmares when we are under stress,” Martin told Healthline. “For most people, the dreams stop when the stress goes away.”

Even well-vented appliances are hurting our health by dirtying our outdoor air quality. A recent UCLA School of Public Health study reports that switching to all-electric appliances would prevent enough NOx and PM2.5 in our outdoor air quality to save 354 lives and prevent hundreds of cases of respiratory illnesses each year — enough to deliver $3.5 billion in health benefits.

“Trying to figure out how to socialize safely is really difficult,” says Anne W. Rimoin, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. Each individual you bring into your circle has their own circle, Rimoin says, and that’s gotten even more complicated as some workplaces and schools begin to open: “We forget about things like the housekeeper coming in, or people who take public transportation, or whose kids are back in school. I think often people think their bubbles are much smaller than they really are.” (Rimoin was also quoted in the Los Angeles Times (Spanish).)

Now, three cryptographers say they have solved the problem of Indistinguishability Obfuscation (iO)…. The three authors are Aayush Jain, a graduate student researcher in the Center for Encrypted Functionalities (CEF) at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and research intern at the NTT Research Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab; Huijia (Rachel) Lin, associate professor in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington; and Amit Sahai, Symantec Chair Professor of Computer Science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and director of the CEF.