UCLA’s Volunteer Day is a 15-year tradition all about service to the community. And today, about two thousand Bruins took part in about 40 different volunteer projects across the L.A. area. Projects included neighborhood cleanups, washing headstones at the LA. National Cemetery, serving food at shelters and many other acts of giving back. (Also: KABC-TV and KTLA-TV.)

On a plaque at the Watts Towers Art Center, adjacent to the iconic spires built by Simon Rodia, is a quote by the institution’s late co-founder, the renowned artist Noah Purifoy: “Creativity can be an act of living, a way of life, and a formula for doing the right thing.” The phrase, as well as Purifoy himself, has inspired Acts of Living, the sixth iteration of the Hammer Museum’s contemporary art biennial, Made in L.A. — and the first since the UCLA building was expanded this year thanks to a capital campaign that counted Marcy Carsey and Darren Star among its top contributors.

Gene Block, chancellor of the University of California at Los Angeles, who participated in the White House roundtable, pointed to a robust community-college transfer pipeline as a key to UCLA’s diversity. “You really have to meet the students where they are, and sometimes that’s unconventional,” Block said.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jim Newton) Dianne Feinstein leaped into the lives of many Californians — including mine — in 1978, when she lost two colleagues by the hand of a third.

“He’s got one move. We’ll see if he makes it. The actual appeal that was denied yesterday was a different suit against the judge … who’s going to preside at trial. He still could try an emergency appeal of the actual summary judgement that said fraud is off the table – It’s been proven against him, that the justice entered last week,” said UCLA’s Harry Litman.

Andrea Ghez, a University of California, Los Angeles, astrophysicist, agreed that the difference between becoming a MacArthur fellow, which she did in 2008 at 43, and a Nobel physics laureate, which she did in 2020 at 55, is stark. “There’s a huge responsibility that comes with a Nobel in terms of really being identified as a leader in the world,” she said. For Dr. Ghez, that includes being a positive representation for women and defending the importance of science — two impacts that are not recorded in papers or citations.

“There is something unique about the jail environment itself that is causing people to die early,” said Terence Keel, principal investigator at UCLA’s BioCritical Studies Lab, which is focused on discrimination and inequality and was a partner on the report. The conditions in jail, Keel said, “create what I think amounts to a public health crisis.”

As an urban runner, V. Kelly Turner is always looking for some shade. She doesn’t want to overheat. Most weekday mornings, her usual route takes her down the shadiest stretch of Los Feliz Boulevard, where lush deodar cedars flank the sidewalks. One of her longer routes takes her through Hollywood on her way to Sunset Boulevard. “That stretch is hard,” said the associate professor of urban planning and geography at UCLA. “There’s not a lot of shade. Just palms. I’ve actually changed my route to avoid it.” (UCLA’s Travis Longcore was also quoted; the UCLA Luskin Center was cited.)

But the officers’ attorneys seized on a largely discredited, four-decade-old diagnostic theory called “excited delirium,” which has been increasingly used over the past 15 years as a legal defense to explain how a person experiencing severe agitation can die suddenly through no fault of the police … “It’s junk science,” said Martin Chenevert, an emergency medicine physician at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, who often testifies as an expert witness. The theory has been used to provide a cover for police misconduct, he said. “It had an agenda.”

The U.S. Constitution requires that people live in the state they seek to represent when they’re elected to the Senate. But for people who are appointed, the law is that they must reside in the state upon assuming office, said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the UCLA School of Law. “So in theory someone could change their residency upon appointment,” he told The Times on Friday.

“These proposals in Fresno are trying to say we have an opportunity to address ... this historical legacy of discrimination against untouchables and against Indigenous people,” said Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, a Oaxacan American who is director of the Center for Mexican Studies at UCLA, as well as a board member at the Binational Center for the Development of Oaxacan Indigenous Communities, which was among the groups advocating for the Fresno ordinance.

UCLA law professor Jon Michaels said the court’s separation of powers cases are part of a long-term strategy by conservatives to chip away at the administrative state — the federal bureaucracy that shapes American life from environmental regulations to Social Security benefits.

“The problem with framing being taken out to dinner by a man as a form of reparations is that it’s privately consumed,” Juliet Williams, a UCLA gender studies professor, told me. “It’s not an accounting for injustice in any way that’s visible or acknowledged. We have to be careful not to just label anything that’s personally advantageous as somehow politically justified.”

“The significance of the letter is its wide diffusion, thanks to the printing press,” says Professor Geoffrey Symcox from the University of California, Los Angeles. Using what was then cutting-edge technology, the Spanish crown sent copies to the courts of Europe to stake Spain’s claim, says Symcox. “The news circulated rapidly, not just through diplomatic channels but mercantile channels as well.”

Long before they were captured and sold into bondage, Haynie’s West African ancestors grew a variety of rice in their homeland called Oryza glaberrima. Commonly known as African rice, the grain, ranging from a reddish-brown to black or purple hue, was domesticated more than 3,000 years ago, UCLA geography professor Judith Carney told CNN. Carney, who has studied African ecology and food systems for more than 35 years, traced the journey of rice from West Africa to the Americas in her book “Black Rice: The African Origins of Rice Cultivation in the Americas.”

Advancing Justice officials called the El Monte Thai workers’ story “a valuable reminder of why continued vigilance and commitment is needed to prevent the horrors they faced from reoccurring.” The successful lawsuit was described by UCLA Labor Center Director Kent Wong as a national model that can inspire workers across the country. “At the heart of this case was a group of mainly women, immigrant garment workers who stood up, spoke up and organized for justice,” Wong said.

Political attacks on the media dovetail with a strategy to spread false information, says Raúl Hinojosa, a UCLA professor of political science. Donald Trump and other populist leaders have used that strategy to condition supporters to accept whatever narratives they are told. “Populist leaders try to break critical dialogue,” Hinojosa said. “We cannot forget that Trump invented the concept of ‘fake news’ and he did it knowing that he is the main liar.”

So what is a school district to do about parental notification policies? “There are various claims being made in the different cases, and the cases concern different types of policies,” said Christy Mallory, the legal director of UCLA’s Williams Institute, a think tank that conducts independent research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy.

A report by the UCLA Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program in 2020 found that 85% of domestic workers surveyed experienced musculoskeletal injuries, and that many common injuries could be avoided with regulatory protections such as use of proper equipment such as long-handled tools to limit bending and reaching.

Market research shows that there’s a way to go before many people salivate at the thought of a lab-made chicken tender. In a 2022 study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, authors and behavioral scientists at UCLA Daniel L. Rosenfeld and A. Janet Tomiyama revealed that “an estimated 35 percent of meat-eaters and 55 percent of vegetarians felt too disgusted by cultured meat to try eating it.”