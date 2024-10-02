UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Iran has two objectives, really, in light of what’s happened in the last few weeks. And by that, I mean, the killing of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is staying in Tehran under guard and secured, apparently. And secondly, the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah a few days ago,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. 1:15 mark. Radd was also featured by Spectrum News 1 and KABC-TV – approx. 2:10 mark. Also: UCLA’s James Gelvin was featured by KTLA-TV, KCBS-TV and Spectrum News 1.)

“I think if anything, JD Vance demonstrated that he is a very capable debater, and a much more experienced debater, so if anything, he came off better — but he’s the one that had reputation damage and needed to rebuild and reestablish that with the public and to show that he was a good choice as a VP candidate,” Benjamin Radd, Political Scientist at UCLA and Senior Fellow at the UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations, told Business Insider.

One positive for Democrats: The overwhelming majority of Pennsylvania’s Latino population is Puerto Rican, according to Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, the director of research at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute. “Puerto Rican voters across elections have shown to be much more supportive of Democratic candidates,” he said.

Because about half of all U.S. ocean imports flow through the ports, consumers may end up facing higher prices and shortages again, Chris Tang, distinguished professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who specializes in supply chain management, told USA Today.

Jerry Nickelsburg, the faculty director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast and professor of Economics at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, told Baird that this strike is one that retailers and manufacturers have known about for a long time.

Shoichi Iwasaki, a professor emeritus at the University of California Los Angeles, said the Okinawan language was suppressed for decades because the Japanese government enforced strict assimilation policies that discouraged Okinawans from speaking it. “There was corporal punishment at school so that students will only speak standard Tokyo Japanese,” he said.