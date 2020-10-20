UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The Greats: Barbara Kruger | T, The New York Times Style Magazine

Kruger, who has taught at the University of California, Los Angeles, since 2006 and serves on various art boards, guards her privacy and works without assistants, though she’s not a recluse in a mystique-buffing way like Banksy.

“Think of us as guinea pigs,” said UCLA environmental law professor Ann Carlson. “If we succeed in cutting emissions, then the rest of the country follows suit. If we don’t, the pattern has been that it’s been much, much slower and harder for others.”

“The candidates almost always try to match what their opponent is doing because it’s like an arms race,” said Lynn Vavreck, a politics professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They understand that allowing them to get ahead has consequences.”

UCLA law professor Lynn LoPucki, who directs a database of big bankruptcy cases, said California lawmakers are ultimately to blame for the state having “basically no legal rights” to recoup funds for the cleanup through the bankruptcy. That’s because California law puts environmental obligations behind a host of secured creditors, he said.

Richard Sander, a UCLA economist and law professor who opposes Proposition 16, challenged the findings in the Berkeley study. A self-described liberal Democrat, Sander claimed that his studies show Proposition 209 drove UC to help boost the academic preparation of students of color, which he said helped increase college graduation rates that exceeded those when affirmative action programs were in place.

“What you’re seeing with ‘Lovecraft Country,’ “ the writer Tananarive Due said, is how you can take racial trauma and demonstrate that “it’s a horror story before the monsters even show up.” The author of “The Good House,” Due teaches a course on Black horror at UCLA.

Against this backdrop, conspiracy theories that feature pedophilia offer “kind of a perfect storm” of circumstances to foster these misguided beliefs, according to UCLA evolutionary anthropologist Daniel M.T. Fessler, who wasn’t involved in the Political Psychology study. For starters, we are all primed by our mammalian brains to give credence to such charges, said Fessler, whose research focuses on the conditions in which conspiracies thrive.

“The minute you start putting walls up, even if they are tent walls, you’re also creating a much more enclosed space, which will allow the virus to build up more quickly as well,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 0:55 mark).

“The census is about two things: money and power. And when you do not have an accurate count of the people that reside in the United States of America, you cannot allocate the necessary resources based on population, either at the federal level or at the state and local level that use this data,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz.

“There was a suggestion that an incredibly massive, or what we call supermassive, black holes might reside in the center of the galaxies,” said UCLA’s Andrea Ghez (approx. 14:45 mark).

“California is not immune or exempt from weaponizing civic institutions against Black folks,” said Isaac Bryan, executive director of the Black Policy Project at UCLA.

Delia Vicente, the executive director of UCLA’s Early Head Start programs, is one of the 1,600 people who’ve gone through the university’s Head Start Management Fellows Program. She said she benefited from supervisors who supported her ideas and now she’s trying to pass that on. “I’m constantly asking my team ‘What do you want to do when you grow up some more?’” Vicente said.

But even when the science behind the way the coronavirus spreads was murky, California treated it as airborne, said Kevin Riley, director of research and evaluation at UCLA’s Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program. That got “effectively drowned out by the CDC and local health departments” de-emphasizing the risk of aerosol transmission, said Riley, who has trained nurses across the state on the ATD standards during the pandemic.

“India has been more important to Armenians than Armenia was,” says Sebouh Aslanian, professor of modern Armenian history at University of California, Los Angeles. “India in the 17th and 18th centuries is where Armenians made a ton of money, and they funneled that money into cultural productions like Armenian newspapers, books etc. The most important, intelligent and forward-thinking Armenians lived in India,” he adds.

“We were able to repurpose our range of institutes for the virtual environment, propelling the summer experience forward and resulting in stellar productions that were shared with the UCLA community. Summer 2020 served as a true inspiration for the birth of the Theater Virtual Institutes because it showed us that we can help more students achieve their goals through established, transformative, and proven training techniques,” said UCLA’s Dolann Adams.

Women in states with the least restrictive reproductive rights policies have a lower risk for low birth weight compared with women who live in the most restrictive states, according to findings from a retrospective, cross-sectional study. Jessica D. Gipson, M.P.H., Ph.D., an associate professor of community health services at the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues assessed records from more than 3.9 million births in 2016.