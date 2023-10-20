UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

And John Villasenor, a professor of engineering and public policy at UCLA, echoed what Katz argued: Humans must still play a major role when using AI. He cautioned in an interview with AP that “attorneys that use AI should make sure they very carefully fact-check anything they are going to use.” “A good attorney coming up with closing arguments will be mindful of basic goals of the case,” he said, “but also of the specific ways in which the trial has played out.”

Published by the UCLA Center for the Study of Women|Streisand Center, the report presents findings from the project’s inaugural study, which focuses on those who went through these prisons and aims to counter the lack of knowledge around their experiences. Spurred on by those who served time within the California Institution for Women, an interdisciplinary group of faculty, researchers and students from different university campuses partnered with California Coalition for Women Prisoners to take a close look at the conditions and extensive impacts of long-term sentences. (UCLA’s Grace Hong was quoted.)

“Research has clearly established — and common sense, I would argue, also establishes — that building trust between educators and families is really important. That doesn’t mean it’s easy to do,” says John Rogers, an education professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who researches the effects of political division on U.S. schools.

(Commentary by UCLA student Rachel Burnett) All this disproportionate attention paid to college campuses actually makes things worse for students who are trying to comprehend this catastrophe in Israel-Palestine. In a time of such horrific violence overseas, focusing on collegiate activity is a reflection on the egocentrism of the American attention span. If people want to know what it is like to be an American college student, then I believe students should tell our own stories.

Such trends aren’t limited to Estonia: UCLA researchers have linked the suburbanization of jobs to the recent decline in transit ridership among low-income residents and immigrants in Southern California.

A recent study by UCLA says more research needs to be done to know the real benefits, finding that while cool pavement might lower the temperatures on the surface, it might feel hotter. The study says the reason is in part "because the effect of sunlight is increased as the heat re-radiates from the pavement."

“I think we are looking at a phenomenon of mirroring — a lot of people who are auditioning for the global auditions happen to be K-pop fans who often are looking up to a couple of K-pop idols and are aiming at working in the same industry,” says Mathieu Berbiguier, a UCLA PhD student whose research focuses on the Korean wave and fandoms.