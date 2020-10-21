UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. Antoni Ribas, a world-renowned physician-scientist and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been named to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.… “It is a privilege to be recognized by the National Academy of Medicine,” said Ribas, who directs the tumor immunology program at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. (UCLA’s Dr. Kelsey Martin and Dr. Michael Teitell are also quoted.)

Despite frequently shouted concerns by both Democrats and Republicans, voting by mail doesn’t lend either political party an advantage on Election Day, though it might account for a slight uptick in overall voter participation, according to research led by UCLA professor of political science Daniel Thompson.… “The big caveat is we were looking at normal times, not coronavirus times,’’ Thompson said. “It remains to be seen how much of an impact universal vote-by-mail has during the pandemic — we don’t know how well it will be conducted or who would fail to vote if they had to vote in person.’’ (Also: KABC-TV and KCRW-FM.)

“The best move for the state, if they had a statute, would have been to clean up the property before the bankruptcy case was filed,” says Lynn M. LoPucki, a bankruptcy expert at UCLA law school. “Then they would have a lien ahead of all the other liens for their cleanup costs.” (Also: Sean Hecht was interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “Take Two,” approx. 7:00 mark.)

With “Dark Archives,” Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, quickly disabused me of this notion. Part scholar, part journalist, part wide-eyed death enthusiast, Rosenbloom takes readers on her own journey to understand how and why human-skin books came to be.

Annabelle de St. Maurice, co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health, said the riskiest part of voting will be the time spent in line. She recommends that people consider alternative methods like mail-in or early voting. “The highest risk will be waiting in line because you’ll potentially be clustered around people for a long time,” de St. Maurice said. “The average time someone spends at a voting booth is pretty short, so that would be a brief interaction and should be low risk.”

Without disaggregated data, AAPIs aren’t considered to be at risk and don’t get information needed about things like the pandemic, said Ninez Ponce, a professor of health policy and management and director of the Center for Health Policy Research at UCLA.

It’s a phenomenon that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the scientific community, including Nadereh Pourat, PhD, professor of health policy at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “It’s been quite disturbing to me — the CDC coming up with guidelines that are quickly retracted or watered down,” she says. “Sound policy is coming out, then being retracted and replaced by something else, and that’s the influence of politics on science.”

“There is still an expensive battle over the future of L.A.’s schools,” said UCLA professor of education Tyrone Howard. “Will charters expand and be a bigger blueprint, or will traditional schools remain a staple? This is what the struggle has been about for the better part of a decade. The question is: Do we see a viable way for either side to address deep-seated poverty that afflicts a majority of the students in the district?”

While there is always a risk that the vaccine could be delayed only in California, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said Newsom named a renowned group that should be able to quickly make credible decisions. “I wouldn’t interpret this as a delay in distribution. I would interpret this as an effort to make sure that distribution is equitable and timely,” he said. “The people in this group are among the most reputable public health advocates in the state.”

A UCLA study published Monday found that 80% of gig workers cannot meet household expenses and nearly half received no personal protective equipment from gig companies during the pandemic, worsening conditions for an already struggling segment of the workforce. (UCLA’s Brian Justie, Saba Waheed and Tia Koonse are quoted. Also: KCBS-TV and Spectrum News 1.)

Just over 4% of all K-12 students in California were homeless during the 2018-19 school year, according to a report released Monday by UCLA. The report by the UCLA Center for Transformation of Schools found that there were 269,269 homeless students in California during the 2018-19 school year, which made up 4.3% of the entire student population. (Also: KNBC-TV, KABC-TV, KTTV-TV, City News Service and EdSource.)

“Even as a scientist studying extreme weather & wildfire in a warming climate, I was shocked by how fast #CalwoodFire roared down the Colorado Front Range foothills,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, wrote on Twitter, posting video of a swirling vortex of smoke.

[UCLA] is one of the most applied-to universities in the U.S. Around 70 percent of the university’s student body studies at the undergraduate level, and roughly 12 percent of undergraduates and more than 20 percent of graduate students at UCLA are international.

Combining medication with group or family-based therapy gives patients struggling with bipolar disorder their best shot at living stable lives, a new review suggests. “People with bipolar disorder have significant mood swings, from periods of depression to mania,” explained study author David Miklowitz, a professor of psychiatry with UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine’s Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Behavior.

Dr. Anu Seshadri with UCLA Health says: “If you are sick then you should take responsibility for not spreading respiratory droplets, anything like that, to people that are in your households that live with you. And then it is also your responsibility to not get sick.”

If you’re vegan or restricting your meat consumption, turn to fortified cereals, nondairy milk, or nutritional yeast, a vegan standby that has a cheesy taste and contains 100 percent of your daily dose of B12 in just one tablespoon, says Dana Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., an adjunct professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.