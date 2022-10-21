UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A.’s difficult governing structure | Los Angeles Times

Inspired by a progressive movement sweeping across California, [local officials] chose a structure that has for the most part survived challenges and tweaks over the years, maintaining a council that is relatively small and unusually strong. “It breeds a certain kind of arrogance,” said Jim Newton, a public policy lecturer at UCLA and editor of the political magazine Blueprint. “What I heard on that tape, it was just unbridled arrogance.” (Newton was also interviewed about the City Council by KCRW-FM.)

How Congress could rein in the Supreme Court | Los Angeles Times

“The comforting notion of the court as umpire lies in tatters,” observed law professors Joseph Fishkin of UCLA and William E. Forbath of the University of Texas in a recent op-ed. “It is Justice Samuel Alito’s court now: methodologically flexible but ideologically rigid.”

Stem cell expert loves UCLA football practice | Washington Post

UCLA’s Michael Teitell, whose list of titles could tire a typist, had just given a seminar in Singapore, had just returned from Singapore, had just extolled the mighty Singapore Airlines, had just shed some of his jet lag and had just hurried on out on a Saturday morning to football practice, and not just any football practice but, with this being late April, spring football practice, where only the hardcores dwell. (Teitell was quoted.)

Host says CNN should aim for centrist audience | Washington Post

While a great mass of Americans call themselves independents, an “overwhelming majority” of them “lean” toward one party or the other, according to Pew Research Center. That said, there is a middle out there, says Chris Tausanovitch, an associate professor of political science at UCLA. Whereas there’s a significant ideological gap between the most moderate politicians of each party, there’s a more “continuous distribution of views” within the general public — millions of people for whom “it’s not clear whether the Democratic Party or the Republican Party is a better fit,” says Tausanovitch.

5 states could end slavery in prisons | Washington Post

“This is the beginning of a wave,” said Sharon Dolovich, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and an expert on prison law. “I suspect that in 10 years maybe we’ll be horrified that, in 2022, most states had this on the books.”

Pasadena may adopt rent control | LAist

With inflation up and rents rising, cities across California have been adopting new forms of rent control … UCLA Lewis Center housing policy researcher Shane Phillips said steep rent hikes are “adding fuel to the fire and making people feel that [rent control] is even more of a necessity.”

Lifting the ban on gay male blood donors | CNN

An analysis by the Williams Institute, a public policy research institute based at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, suggests that lifting the blood donation ban could increase the total annual blood supply by 2% to 4%, translating to 345,400 to 615,300 pints of blood annually.

UN: Intersex surgeries violate human rights | BuzzFeed News

By equating surgery with torture, some doctors argue, activists are further tying the hands of a medical community that is trying to act in their patients’ best interest. “This completely antagonizes the medical community. This is not progress, in my opinion,” Eric Vilain, professor of human genetics and pediatrics at UCLA, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a tactic that’s likely to work, and it’s a tactic that will prevent us from actually understanding what’s going on.”

Alcohol can affect success of fertility treatments | Healthline

Dana Ellis Hunnes, a clinical dietitian, assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of “Recipe for Survival,” says the main takeaway is that alcohol consumption, even in low or moderate amounts, in both men and women is associated with decreased fertility when pursuing in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) treatment. “Keeping this in mind might encourage more people to abstain from alcohol if they are trying to get pregnant through one of these methods,” Hunnes said.

California schools may see drops in test scores | EdSource

In anticipation of the statewide release of test scores, the state last week launched a push for schools to help students regain skills they lost during Covid. Steps like that could be the most useful result of the Smarter Balanced scores, said Lucrecia Santibañez, associate professor of education at UCLA. Closely analyzing the data and using it to forge a path forward — specifically for certain groups of students — is more useful than assigning blame, she said.

Numbers behind the pandemic baby boost | Time

There was a pronounced 2% decline in the number of births in 2020, compared to projections based on past trends, making up 76,000 fewer births than would have been expected that year. But one thing that Schwandt, along with his co-authors Martha Bailey, a professor of economics at UCLA, and Janet Currie, a professor of economics and public affairs at Princeton University, noticed about the birth reduction after lockdowns began in 2020 is that there was no nine-month lag before the drop-off began, which would have been the case if people chose not to conceive due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

L.A. City Council’s Kevin De León won’t resign | LAist

In an interview with KCAL9, de León, who was involved in a racist recorded conversation last year that was leaked last week, said he wanted to be part of the healing as a city. Efrén Pérez, a professor of political science and psychology at UCLA , says that will be challenging. “I don’t think he’s reading the room very correctly,” Pérez said. “Essentially, what you have seen many Latino residents sort of say is, with a fairly unified voice, ‘Look, we don’t want our community to stand for this.”

In Africa, deadly monkeypox variant is surging | National Geographic

“Monkeypox should be considered a canary in the coal mine [for which] we need be doing much better disease surveillance in high-risk populations,” says Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease researcher at University of California, Los Angeles, who has studied monkeypox for two decades in the DRC. “The hardest and most expensive places to do this are in rural, remote parts of Africa,” she says. “But with growing human populations, mobility, and trade, these viruses can just as easily land on our doorstep.”

Essential oils: Good for your lungs? | Parade

“There just isn’t a sufficient body of evidence to support their routine use for the promotion of lung health,” says Dr. Russell Buhr, MD, assistant clinical professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary and critical care at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in California.

Wildfires drive mountain lions to take deadly risks | ScienceDaily

“We found that after a large fire, in a fragmented urban landscape, a population of mountain lions who were already at risk of extinction increased behaviors that would put them at risk of negative encounters with humans and other mountain lions,” said Rachel Blakey of the University of California, Los Angeles. “These risky behaviors indicate the ongoing negative effects of a large fire disturbance in a population already grappling with the multiple stressors of living within a megacity.” (UCLA’s Seth Riley and Daniel Blumstein were cited.)

Unpacking study that questions colonoscopy screenings | Science News

These issues limit what this study can tell us about screening colonoscopies. On top of that, this study should not be used to cast doubt on colorectal cancer screening in general, says Folasade May, a gastroenterologist and health services researcher at UCLA Health. “Screening is effective, and it saves lives,” she says. “We have enough data to promote screening.”

Hair, homophobia and mental health | BuzzFeed News

“And, of course, there’s also the umbrella of discrimination and homophobia that we all live in that colors a lot of our lives, and therefore, it does have mental health repercussions.” Experts have long pointed to this discrimination as the leading factor to explain these trends, as part of what psychologists call minority or social stress theory. Under this model, developed by psychologist and scholar Ilan H. Meyer at the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute, mental health among gay people is framed through the conflict between “minority” and “dominant” community values.

Continuing questions about cellphones and brain cancer | MedPage Today

Leeka Kheifets, PhD, of the UCLA School of Public Health in Los Angeles, pointed out that while epidemiological studies don’t really point to a risk, there have been animal studies that were “a bit worrisome” … Kheifets also noted that it may be important to study the effects of the move to 5G, and how that may affect exposure with more towers and more information being transmitted.