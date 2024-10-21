UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Although older Americans had the highest number of deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic, younger Americans had the highest rates compared with the overall population – especially among people of color, according to a new study … It’s “really devastating, because these are individuals who could be contributing to our society and, more importantly, contributing to their families,” said Utibe Essien, an assistant professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, a primary care physician and one of the co-authors of the study.

“There is always the risk of another Bush v. Gore,” Rick Hasen of the UCLA School of Law wrote recently, referring to the 2000 Supreme Court decision that decided that year’s presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. “If the election comes down to a few thousand votes or less in a state that is crucial for an electoral college victory, then we’ll expect both sides to litigate as hard as they can.” (Hasen was also featured by CNN, NBC News, National Public Radio, Associated Press and MSNBC.)

Matt Barreto, who founded the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at UCLA and a political polling firm that works for the California Democratic Party, said the ingredients are there for a heightened Latino turnout this year because of the historic presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, the state’s former attorney general and U.S. senator. But it’s up to the candidates to convert that into votes.

Many domestic violence survivors who’ve had their children removed from them struggle in reuniting with their children due to a lack of resources, according to a new report from UCLA’s Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families … “Domestic violence contributes a high number of children to the child welfare system, and then once they’re there, the response is lackluster at best,” said Taylor Dudley, executive director of the UCLA Pritzker Center.

Although water from the exterior hose is not considered potable water, it can act as a conduit for contaminated water, according to Danielle Hoague, a doctoral student at UCLA and lead author of the community-led water sampling study. In the summer, as she and other researchers went door-to-door, she worried about the children she saw attempting to beat the heat.

Brenda Bursch, [professor in the UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences], has years of experience working in professional basketball as a clinical psychologist and highlights another factor. “The mental strain of time zone travel, which is disturbing to circadian rhythms, can be further exacerbated by disruptions in normal routines, the need to adjust to new environments and the physical toll of sitting in an airplane for hours” she notes.

Failing to wash your hair and scalp well can allow dead skin, oil and styling products to accumulate and irritate the scalp, causing inflammation that may contribute to dandruff and even hair loss, said Carolyn Goh, a clinical associate professor of dermatology and founder of the Hair and Scalp Disorder Clinic at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I recommend eating dinner at least two to three hours before you plan to go to bed so that you have time to digest the food and have it moving past the stomach,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “If you go to bed with a full stomach, you might be more likely to experience reflux (a condition where stomach contents go back up into the esophagus), which can be very unpleasant.”

Every year, more than 3.5 million U.S. kids are treated for sports-related injuries. The most common injuries include sprained ankles, broken bones, concussions, torn or stretched ligaments and broken or loose teeth, said Dr. Tiana Woolridge, a sports medicine fellow physician within the University of California, Los Angeles Department of Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Council on Sports Medicine and Fitness.

Dr. Enrico Castillo, an associate professor of clinical psychiatry at UCLA, said he worried that the hundreds of millions of dollars being used to provide street treatment would be better spent building housing. There is, he said, a strong base of evidence supporting “housing first,” in which individuals receive permanent housing with no strings attached, and treatment is offered thereafter; no such evidence exists for street psychiatry.