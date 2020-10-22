UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

There were at least 269,000 K-12 students in California experiencing homelessness at the end of the 2018-19 school year — enough children and teens to fill Dodgers Stadium five times over — and that number was likely a gross underestimate, a UCLA report said. In the face of pandemic-related job losses and economic instability, researchers believe that the number of homeless students in California is likely to surge, according to the study from UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. (UCLA’s Joseph Bishop and Tyrone Howard are quoted. Also: KTTV-TV and KPCC-FM.)

The UCLA study, which included researchers from the University of California, Irvine, saw earlier impacts. Alex Hall, a climate scientist at UCLA, said the research outlined a gradual increase in fire severity leading up to the midcentury. “The massive increase in wildfire size and intensity that we have seen over the past five years, maybe, especially over the past two or three years, is not something that was predicted by climate scientists,” Hall said of California fires.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, called the state’s approach to reopening theme parks “prudent and reasonable.” “Theme parks are potential areas of transmission,” he said. “I don’t think we want to trade off opening up a theme park if it means that our children are not going to be able to go back to in-person classrooms because the increase in transmission could occur.”

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said Newsom named a renowned group that should be able to quickly make credible decisions. “I wouldn’t interpret this as a delay in distribution. I would interpret this as an effort to make sure that distribution is equitable and timely,” he said. “The people in this group are among the most reputable public health advocates in the state.”

In March, when the coronavirus began racing through nursing homes the federal government banned visitors. But infections kept spreading. UCLA professors Keith Chen and Elisa Long decided to examine the people still entering nursing homes — the workers. “The people who we can infer work in this nursing home, what other nursing homes do they work at?” Chen said. (Long is also quoted.)

For information and advice about safety at polling places, we turned to Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, UCLA Health’s co-chief infection-prevention officer and an assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. An expert on epidemiology and viral infections, she has written about safety concerns around in-person voting and is a co-author of a UCLA Voting Rights Project white paper on voting during the pandemic.

“As the number of cases continue to rise across the United States, it’s important to stay vigilant about preventing the spread of coronavirus as we approach the holidays,” Anne Rimoin, Ph.D., M.P.H., professor of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, tells Health.

Zhang Zuofeng, a professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the school of public health at University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua the country may face increasing risks as the coronavirus overlaps with the flu season. The two respiratory diseases, which some have referred to as “twindemic,” share similar symptoms, which will bring increasing challenges to health care facilities, Zhang said. He urged the public, especially elderly people, to get flu vaccines to protect themselves from the flu amid the pandemic.