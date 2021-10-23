UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Bid to unionize Amazon workers in New York | Associated Press

“Worker discontent goes far beyond Amazon,” said Kent Wong, the director of the UCLA Labor Center. “Workers are feeling the pinch. They are feeling tremendous economic insecurity and they know that corporate leaders at Amazon are making record profits. There is a lot of discontent that may fuel support for this campaign.”

On-set deaths from prop guns rare but not unheard of | National Public Radio

“It is an extremely rare circumstance that anything like this happens. Especially nowadays when there are so many different procedures and policies in place,” said Kevin Williams, the prop department supervisor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “This is one of these freak accidents.”

If Brazil’s Bolsonaro is guilty of pandemic crimes, is Trump? | Washington Post

The latter, of course, likely lost an election on the back of his shambolic pandemic performance. A study earlier this year by a researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles concluded that implementation of robust efforts to halt the spread of the virus last spring, including widespread testing and mask mandates, could have kept the American death toll below 300,000 in total. (The current figure, instead, is more than double that and still growing.)

Race, identity and the midterm elections | Los Angeles Times

As a result, attitudes about race and identity aren’t a secondary issue in political life; they’re central to it. The study, by John Sides of Vanderbilt University, Michael Tesler of UC Irvine and Robert Griffin and Mayesha Quasem of the Democracy Fund’s Voter Study Group, based its conclusions on surveys of some 3,300 American voters tracked over the past decade, as well as a larger-scale study that the Democracy Fund did during the 2020 presidential campaign with researchers at UCLA.

Disabled women struggle to find proper maternity care | Los Angeles Times podcast

That’s why Dr. Deborah Krakow, head of obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA, chose this specialty. She’s one of the most sought-after and trusted advisers for women with disabilities … “I think the first issue for me, wearing a physician hat, is: Is their disability acquired or because they have a genetic disorder? How is that going to influence a pregnancy? So, is being pregnant safe for the mother, because she’s the patient at first? And is that fetus going to grow well in that environment? Because we want people to have the healthiest babies they can,” Krakow said (approx. 13:20 mark).

Vaccine and booster messaging confusing for public | Bloomberg Law

“People are always being told to follow the science and do what the scientists tell us,” said Keith Holyoak, a UCLA psychology professor who studied public perceptions of COVID-19. With boosters, he said, “The problem is people have the sense of what they’ve been told is, ‘I get my two Pfizer shots and I’m done, I’m safe for life, but now you’re saying I should go back and get shot number three. Where did that come from?’”

Is ‘Havana syndrome’ only psychological? | Salon

Dr. Robert Baloh, a professor of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, said the idea that a sonic weapon caused selective brain or inner ear damage “is not physically possible.” Though the microwave weapon theory is speculative, “8 of the 21 initial ‘victims’ in Cuba actually recorded the sounds as they were occurring and expert analysis of the sound concluded that they were crickets. The simple fact that they were able to record the sounds rules out microwaves as the source,” Baloh says.

Safiya Noble knew the algorithm was oppressive | Vogue

At the heart of Noble’s work is the assertion that racism and sexism are baked into algorithms, from H.R. software that screens out women and candidates of color for jobs to Facebook’s advertising platform, which allegedly enabled landlords to exclude women, people with disabilities, people of color, and other underrepresented communities … “The world is becoming more unequal,” Noble, now a professor at UCLA and director of its Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, told me by phone, “and these technologies are implicated in that.”

Immunologists: Get COVID, flu shots at same time | Well + Good

“It’s not uncommon to give vaccines together, and usually this causes no issue,” says Annette Regan, PhD, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health assistant professor of epidemiology. “For example, my son is getting his 18-month vaccinations this afternoon, and he’s getting three shots at once. This doesn’t change in adulthood.”

Rats in VR environment give clues to how neurons enable learning | Scienmag

Now, scientists in a UCLA lab led by neurophysicist Mayank Mehta are gaining a deeper understanding of how the hippocampus works on a circuit level — that is, functions involving networks of millions of neurons. That knowledge could be an important step toward the development of treatments for neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia and epilepsy, all of which are related to dysfunction in the hippocampus. (Mehta is quoted.)

Have tuskless elephants evolved to escape poachers? | ABC (Australia)

To investigate whether the rise in tuskless elephants was a case of adaptation by natural selection, Professor Pringle and colleagues took a closer look at what had happened to the animals in the Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique over a 28-year period from 1972 … “During that time most of the large mammal populations plummeted by about 90 per cent, including elephants because they were hunted for their ivory by both sides of the conflict,” said lead author, evolutionary biologist Shane Campbell-Staton of Princeton University and the University of California, Los Angeles.