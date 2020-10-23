UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

A new diversity study reveals that television still has a long way to go in order to make meaningful steps toward becoming a truly inclusive industry. On Thursday, UCLA released the TV-focused portion of its annual Hollywood Diversity Report, and it once again found that despite gains, people of color and women remain underrepresented in nearly every employment area examined, both in front of and behind the camera. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramón are credited. Also: USA Today, Associated Press, Variety and Fast Company.)

For medical professionals, relief efforts have included procuring medical supplies, taking part in telehealth projects and, in some cases, traveling to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. “There is already a long list of volunteers that is growing day by day,” says Dr. Shant Shekherdimian, an associate professor of surgery at UCLA who is involved with Armenian American Medical Society and other groups working on healthcare assistance. “As health care providers, this is instinctual for us to rise any such challenge, whether there is a humanitarian crisis in our home country or anywhere else,” he says. “That’s just what we do all day, every day.”

“I’m pretty sure it wasn’t somebody African American that labeled it,” said Baldwin Hills resident Denise Burnett, a former school principal and rising director at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Everyone here has worked very hard. They didn’t have a silver spoon in their mouth. It wasn’t given to them or inherited it. They worked very hard to be here.”

Nonetheless, it is becoming increasingly clear that there is significant racial prejudice against African American students, especially boys, when it comes to school discipline. A new study by The Center for Civil Rights Remedies at the UCLA Civil Rights Project and the Learning Policy Institute examined U.S. Department of Education data from the 2015-2016 school year. The data covered nearly every school district in the country.

“I think it’s absolutely the case that if you have the head of government speaking about groups in ways that stigmatizes them and associates them with the virus, it creates an environment where violence is more permissible and attacks are more permissible,” E. Tendayi Achiume, an author of the mandate and a law professor at UCLA, said last week.

But today, health experts regularly cite President Trump as an American Mbeki. “We’re unfortunately in the same place,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA. “Mbeki surrounded himself with sycophants and cost his country hundreds of thousands of lives by ignoring science, and we’re suffering the same fate.”

Andrea Bertozzi, a mathematics professor at UCLA, said it was important to remember the 2.2 million figure was derived from a modeling scenario that would almost certainly never happen — which is that neither the government nor individuals would change their behavior at all in light of COVID-19.

UCLA Labor Center research manager Tia Koonse said the recession has discouraged people from patronizing local businesses and from leaving a tip. In California, about 2.6 million jobs were lost at the beginning of the stay-at-home orders in March. “We know that most restaurants are open only exclusively for delivery or takeout, so the entire tipped workforce is not receiving,” Koonse said.

Cecilia Menjívar, a professor of sociology at UCLA, said Wednesday’s announcement could instill additional anxiety among immigrant communities already apprehensive of heightened immigration enforcement during the past years. She noted that those who could be subject to the new expedited removal rules could also be members of mixed-status families, including households with U.S. citizens and green card holders.

Beate Ritz, professor of epidemiology at UCLA, who was not involved with the study, said the indoor air pollution in cities across India, south-east Asia and Africa was comparable to that of Victorian London. “This is not the air pollution we see in modern cities [in the rich world] but that which we had 150 years ago in London and other places, where there were coal fires indoors. Indoor air pollution has not been at the forefront for policymakers, but it should be,” Ritz said.

While it’s the health care platforms and proposals of the presidential candidates that get the most attention, says Nadereh Pourat, Ph.D., professor of health policy at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, policies that have the most influence on social determinants of health are often established by local or state politicians.

“Biden’s proposal would allow undocumented immigrants to buy health insurance, including the proposed public option, in the ACA marketplaces without federal subsidies,” Gerald Kominski, a professor at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, wrote to the AP in an email. “That isn’t free care.”

Across town, UCLA’s Hammer Museum is engaged in a similar accounting. “It’s looking at how the collection breaks down,” says Hammer chief curator Connie Butler.

Researchers have not yet determined why Hispanic women are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, according to Dr. Rashmi Rao, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. “There could be an increased amount of pre-existing conditions. It could just be that there are racial disparities in care in the United States,” Rao told “GMA.”

“It is upsetting, especially for those who have gone through a significant clinical course of Covid, to then experience this as well,” said Dr. Sara Hogan, a dermatologist and health sciences clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But oftentimes, patients, once they have a diagnosis and they understand that typically this will get better, they feel better.”

“Americans are facing substantial cuts to their weekly income,” said Till von Wachter, an economics professor at the University of California Los Angeles and director of the California Policy Lab. “That means less money to spend on rent, groceries and other necessities.”

A UCLA pediatrician and researcher named to a new state panel to review FDA-approved coronavirus vaccines said Wednesday that if COVID-19 mutates into something deadlier, people may be getting vaccinated against the respiratory disease each year -- along the lines of seasonal flu inoculations. “I can picture a scenario where we may need to get a new vaccine each year as with flu, depending on how the virus mutates,’’ Dr. Peter Szilagyi said.

The county initiated more than 2,000 investigations into workplace COVID-19 complaints in the month of July, said Tia Koonse, legal and policy research manager at the University of California Los Angeles and a key member of the program. “Eighty-five percent were non-compliant,” she told Healthline. “So basically, the enforcers are us, the frontline workers willing to speak up.”

“When you blink, that force of the blink pushes fluid out of our lids and into your tear film, improving the eyes’ surface,” explains Vivian Shibayama, O.D., an optometrist at the UCLA Health Stein Eye Institute. “If you’re not completely closing the two lids together when you blink because you have something driving your lower lid down, it can reduce the amount of liquid that is in your eye.”