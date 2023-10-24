UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Charles E. Young, the fiery, fiercely outspoken chancellor of UCLA credited with turning the campus into an academic powerhouse, died of natural causes Sunday at his home in Sonoma, Calif. He was 91. At the helm of UCLA for 29 years, Young oversaw its transformation from a small regional campus to one of the nation’s premier research universities. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block was quoted. Also: KNBC-TV and KABC-TV.)

At UCLA in 1993, Montañez and a teenage sister were among those who went on a 14-day hunger strike that helped to establish a Chicano Studies department … Mark Gold, director of water scarcity solutions for the Natural Resources Defense Council, first met Montañez while she was in the Assembly … “The work she did was nothing short of extraordinary,” said Gold, who helped Montañez get appointed to the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability’s board of advisors.

Yet I happened upon an op-ed by a professor of Jewish history at UCLA. His name is David Myers. He wrote for the campus paper, trying to stake out some middle ground, where Jews and Palestinians on campus could safely stand and grieve for one another. I felt like there was hope in that idea, so I reached out to see if he’d be willing to talk. (Myers was interviewed.)

“There’s really two issues. One is the domestic scenes in many of these countries. We have a region still ruled by authoritarian leaders. There’s so much anger, and there’s a lot of concern that the anger could translate into pressure again, against their own governments,” said UCLA’s Dalia Dassa Kaye. (Also: UCLA’s Dov Waxman was interviewed by Fox News.)

“It’s become a political talking point to not admit that Joe Biden legitimately won on the last election of United States, that’s actually the optimistic story. So, I would hope that someone as intelligent as Jim Jordan would know that if you looked at the reliable evidence, the last election was fairly conducted,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Inna Faliks) Several months ago, with help from my favorite piano technician, I found a free upright piano and arranged for its delivery with the school principal. It stood against the back wall of the classroom, used as a table for lunches and backpacks, and now it was no longer wanted.

In 2021, a team of cosmochemists led by Bidong Zhang, now a researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles, and Audrey Bouvier at the University of Bayreuth in Germany, published a paper showing that zircon crystals embedded in an Apollo 17 moon rock might be the oldest yet discovered at 4.46 billion years old. But they added lots of caveats and disclaimers. (Zhang was quoted. Also: Reuters.)

Some analysts say Newsom’s trip is a continuation of California’s longstanding tradition of collaborating on climate and environment with China. “The trip is part of the [efforts] to push forward some agreements that have already been signed, sign some new agreements and see if there are things California can learn from China,” said Alex Wang, faculty co-director at the Emmett Institute for Climate Change and Environment at the UCLA School of Law. (Also: LAist 89.3-FM.)

Pharmacy closures can affect both long-term and short-term health. Dr. Utibe R. Essien is an assistant professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He tells Yahoo Life: “If someone has insurance and health care providers, but literally can’t pick up their medication, study after study has shown that results in poor adherence and, ultimately, poor health outcomes.” People will often try to space out their medications, have large gaps in taking them or won’t take them at all, and that can have serious consequences, Essien says.

A new study is gathering extensive data about people with bipolar disorder to improve diagnosis and treatment of this mental health condition that affects 40 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. UCLA Health is among six inaugural sites of the BD2 Integrated Network, which aims to enroll 4,000 participants for the study. Researchers intend to collect health metrics, brain scans, self-reported symptoms and data on movement and sleep from wearable trackers, over time, in what’s known as a longitudinal cohort study. (UCLA’s Dr. Jennifer Kruse was quoted.)

A 2015 study published in the journal Demography explored how seasonal “temperature shocks’’ impacted annual birth rates in the U.S. between 1931 and 2010. The researchers found that years with extra days above 80 degrees Fahrenheit were associated with a decline in birth rates. “My research showed that hot weather leads to fewer births 9 to 10 months later,” says lead author Alan Berecca, Ph.D., a professor at the Institute of the Environment & Sustainability at UCLA. He and his fellow study authors also suggest that with global temperatures rising due to the climate crisis, the world’s population may be reduced in the coming century.

New findings from researchers at UCLA Health suggest that measuring changes in how pupils react to light could help predict recovery from depression and personalize transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment of major depressive disorder. (UCLA’s Dr. Andrew Leuchter and Cole Citrenbaum were quoted.)

“I would not be surprised if we get at least a couple of individual, very big, warm wet storm sequences this winter. But whether or not the seasonal average ends up below or above average is difficult to determine,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain (approx. :30 mark).

UCLA supply-chain expert Professor Christopher Tang says candy is so expensive because of the cost of ingredients. It’s also because these products are mainly made in the United States. “The labor cost has gone up a lot because of inflation,” Tang said. “The workers need to have a higher income so that they can survive.” (Also: KCAL-TV.)