UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world's news media.

Critics have maintained that Musk is basically trying to buy votes for Trump, or is running a paid voter registration drive, both of which would be against the law. One political science scholar, UCLA’s Rick Hasen, claims Musk’s activities constitute “clearly illegal vote-buying.” (Hasen was also featured by MSNBC – approx. 1:20 mark).

Efrén Pérez, a political psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, states in a recent study that 27% of Latinos identify themselves as Americans rather than Hispanics. “The more that Latino [adults] prioritize American identity over their own ethnic identity, the more likely they are to think of themselves as Republican [...] In contrast, the more Latino adults identify with their ethnic group, the more they will identify as Democratic,” writes the academic.

The task is “daunting,” said Juan Matute, deputy director of UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, who earlier this month organized a symposium with policymakers, advocates, academics and planners on the upcoming Olympics. “There’s still so much uncertainty,” he said. The Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, “as an organization, has lost sponsors and is underfunded, and they have to go around the venue city as part of the agreement to try to get the cities to take on more of the security costs.”

A further study by work management platform Asana highlights the effect of introducing more work-based apps … As Cassie Holmes, management professor at the University of California in Los Angeles, commented in the study: “Using multiple apps requires additional time to learn them and switch between them, and this lost time is painful because we are so sensitive to wasted time.”

Receiving a heart transplant at high-volume centers does not ameliorate the survival disparity between recipients who are most and least socioeconomically deprived, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation. Sara Sakowitz, from the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues assessed whether treatment at high-volume centers would mitigate the adverse impact of area deprivation on heart transplant outcomes. (Sakowitz was quoted.)

“We don’t have blooms this intense that often. It’s a naturally-occurring event. It happens sometimes and it is very exciting because it’s just so beautiful,” said UCLA’s Rebecca Shipe (approx. :55 mark).

“If tenants do stay a long time, they really do see themselves, over the years, paying a lot less rent than their neighbors,” said UCLA’s Michael Manville (approx. 2:00 mark).

Trans people are over four times as likely to be a victim of a violent crime than cis people, according to a study by the

Williams Institute at UCLA [School of Law]. (And trans men are nearly entirely invisible in this discussion; they’re so far outside the realm of imagination — of normality — that their existence is often ignored.)