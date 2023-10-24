UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Charles E. “Chuck” Young, who was chancellor of UCLA for a record 29 years and whose legacy is still deeply felt across the Westwood campus, died of natural causes on Sunday, Oct. 22 at his home in Sonoma, California. He was 91. Named chancellor in 1968 at age 36, he remains the youngest chancellor ever appointed in the University of California system and the only UCLA alumnus to hold the campus’s top position. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block was quoted. Also: KTTV-TV and KCRW-FM.)

Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California – Los Angeles, said the case didn’t arise because of Mackey’s political beliefs. “He was prosecuted not for criticizing Hillary Clinton but for deliberately conveying false information about how one can vote for Hillary Clinton in a way the jury concluded was intended to try to keep people from going to the polling places,” Volokh said.

Lunar dust collected by Apollo 17 astronauts in the 1970s has revealed that the moon is 40 million years older than previously believed … Previous research by study coauthor Bidong Zhang, assistant researcher in the department of Earth, planetary, and space sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, had suggested that determining the age of the crystals within the lunar dust might reveal the moon’s actual age as well. (Also: Scienmag.)

At its most basic level, the positive line on an at-home rapid test “is showing the presence of targeted viral proteins,” Omai Garner, Ph.D., associate clinical professor and director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, tells TODAY.com.

“We just have a better understanding of cancer biology these days,” Kelly McCann, an oncologist at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. “And a better understanding has led to better drug development and targeted therapies.”

Dr. Catherine Sarkisian, a professor and geriatrician at the University of California, Los Angeles, agreed. Given the national shortage of primary care doctors, [nurse practitioners] are a critical source of care for many Americans, said Sarkisian, who co-authored an editorial published with the study. What’s important, she said, is addressing the variance in prescribing “across disciplines”: Why do some providers account for a disproportionate share of potentially inappropriate prescriptions?

Sept. 13, 2023 – a team of about 50 UCLA researchers said they would study the effects of the leak on the health of residents near the Aliso Canyon field. Their team will examine “thousands of pollutants in people’s blood and blood of babies at birth, to look for unexpected differences in the blood of people in the community compared to those outside the affected area.”

But the long arm of health effects brought on by the tsunami is not surprising to Arun Karlamangla, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in this new research but has collaborated with several of the authors. There is plenty of evidence, for example, that traumatic and stressful events in childhood can affect the function of the HPA axis and cortisol levels of individuals well into adulthood, twenty years or more later, he says.

Dalia Dassa Kaye, a fellow at UCLA’s International Institute and Burkle Center, said the U.S. and China may cooperate in stabilizing the Middle East due to a shared concern about oil prices. “China is not interested in instability globally in this region because that will raise oil prices,” she said. “And that is something the United States most definitely does not want in the context of Ukraine. That’s already been very, very difficult for the United States and for Europe, for the Western alliance, for NATO fighting this war in Ukraine. So, the U.S. and China have a common interest here in calming the region.”

It would be no small thing if Ha’s store were the first Korean grocery in the country to be unionized. “I think it will encourage other ethnic supermarkets to organize as well,” said Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center. Wong said L.A. is a major hub for markets that cater to Latino and Asian communities. “And yet their wages and working conditions are far inferior to those that are enjoyed by the unionized major chains, such as the Ralphs and Vons and Albertsons,” Wong said.

When I began covering housing for The Times in August, I came across a UCLA study about the growing number of people who live out of their cars. It was shocking that, just in Los Angeles County, the number grew by more than 50 percent, to almost 19,000 in 2020 from 12,200 in 2016. Often they’re working, but in a job that doesn’t pay enough for them to have a roof over their head.