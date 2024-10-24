UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Good news for theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and other industry disruptions: A new UCLA study has found that teenagers’ favorite thing to do is going to the movies. The latest installment of the university’s “Teens and Screens” report — which surveyed 1,500 young people across the U.S. aged 10 to 24 — identified going to see a film on opening weekend as adolescents’ No. 1 preferred pastime when cost, transportation and other barriers are removed from the equation. (UCLA’s Yalda Uhls was quoted. Also: New York Times and Mashable.)

Attacks targeting American public schools over LGBTQ+ rights and education about race and racism cost those schools an estimated $3.2 billion in the 2023-24 school year, according to a new report by education professors from four major American universities … “The attack on public officials as pedophiles was one I heard again and again, from people across extremely different parts of the country: rural, urban, suburban. It speaks to the way that this really is a nationalized conflict campaign,” said John Rogers, an education professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the lead author of the study. (Rogers was also quoted by Education Week.)

So, what degree of assimilation can prove our “Americanness” to Trumpism? According to Celia Lacayo, from the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, the white gaze will never fully accept Latinos as their equal. Lacayo calls this the “perpetual inferiority” theory, which underscores a tendency among white people to see Latinos as a non-white racial group that passes down their “deficient” culture through generations, essentially making us unable to progress, adapt and change.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) At a time when many politicians are falsely scapegoating immigration for society’s ills — crime, housing shortages, labor issues and more — people with experience working alongside immigrants, employing them and relying on them for the success of their business should speak up and set the record straight.

Brad Sears, the executive director of the Williams Institute [at UCLA School of Law] LGBT policy center, recalls “walking into my local coffee place the day after the election in 2008 and just having this feeling that a little more than half the people around me voted against my right to marry, voted against my right to be seen as an equal citizen.”

Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to two former Georgia poll workers who sued him over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives. He subsequently filed for bankruptcy. “All of that,” said UCLA law professor Rick Hasen, “should be a deterrent to a thinking lawyer who might want to replicate something like that.”

For communities considering measures like a mansion tax, Shane Phillips of the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies advises governments to implement marginal taxes, where the effective rate increases gradually with every dollar spent, rather than all-or-nothing thresholds. That would avoid “these weird threshold effects that occur,” he said, calling them “inefficient and wasteful.”

“When the trains are essentially running every couple of minutes, that tends to reduce the transfer burden,” Brian Taylor, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA, said about the waiting time. “When the trains run very frequently, people start to think of them less like ‘I’m sitting here waiting for a bus,’ and more like, ‘I’m kind of getting on a moving sidewalk.’”