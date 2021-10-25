UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Lack of ‘prop’ gun safety can be lethal on movie sets | Los Angeles Times

“To add a layer of training and certification in there would not be a terrible thing,” said Kevin Williams, prop department supervisor at UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, who has no direct knowledge of the incident. “Guns are sort of mysterious to a lot of people, and sometimes your job requires you to work with things that you don’t know. Personally, when I’m out of my depth, I call in experts.” (Williams was also quoted by CNBC and interviewed by “CBS Sunday Morning” – approx. 1:55 mark).

Despite new vaccine developments, hesitancy remains | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Robert Kaplan) With multiple vaccine candidates in the late stages of clinical trials, it may seem that an end to the COVID-19 pandemic is just around the corner. But a safe and effective vaccine is merely the first step. To attain herd immunity, a very large number of people must be vaccinated. This will require a prodigious global supply chain, equitable access to the vaccine and, perhaps most daunting in the case of the United States, the willingness of people to take it.

Some COVID patients have lingering memory problems | NBC News

Seeing severe mental deficits in patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s is “heartbreaking,” said Dr. Helen Lavretsky, a professor of psychiatry and director of UCLA’s Post-COVID Clinic. Some say “they cannot function; they can’t think; their memory is impaired; they get confused when they drive places, that they don’t know how they got there.” While there have been reports that vaccination helps the COVID long haulers, UCLA has seen mixed results. Some people improve, while others stay the same or get worse, Lavretsky said.

U.S. lags behind rest of world on paid leave | New York Times

Of the 174 countries that offer paid leave for a personal health problem, just 26 offer four weeks or fewer, according to data from the World Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles … “When you look at other countries, there is evidence of what people need and what’s feasible,” said Jody Heymann, founding director of the policy center and a U.C.L.A. distinguished professor of public health and public affairs. “And by both of those measures, 12 weeks is a modest amount, and anything less is grossly inadequate. The rest of the world, including low-income countries, have found a way to do this.”

Middle and high school students running L.A. Marathon | New York Times

Five years ago, organizers with Students Run L.A. asked Joshua Goldman, a sports medicine physician at U.C.L.A., to work with them. Goldman told the group that its mission was at odds with medical advice. Organizers suggested that the advice was wrong. So Goldman asked if he could study what is perhaps the world’s largest cohort of teenage marathoners. Last year, Goldman and his researchers published their results. They found that teenage marathoners had an injury rate that was lower than the rate for adults, and that middle school marathoners had a lower rate of injury than high schoolers. (Goldman is quoted.)

How Latino vote affected the Newsom recall | KCRW-FM

“[The higher voter turnout] is understandable because of what was at stake, and the consequences of Latino communities in particular. But it is surprising, to the extent that Latinos went out and voted during the recall election,” said UCLA’s Misael Galdámez (approx. 1:15 mark).

Should Biden declare ‘major disaster’ for O.C. oil spill? | Orange County Register

The main barrier UCLA professor Sean Hecht, who focuses on ocean and coastal law, sees is that the Stafford Act dictates disaster declarations are reserved for natural catastrophes and for “fires, floods and explosions” from any cause. While presidents do have some discretion in these cases, and some spills do involve explosions, in general he said, “It’s hard to see how an oil spill would qualify.”

For teens with autism, inflexible thinking has effects into adulthood | Spectrum

“This carefully conducted longitudinal study demonstrates that cognitive inflexibility is a contributor to emotional and behavioral problems in young adults with autism,” says Lucina Uddin, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and co-director of the Center for Cognitive Neuroscience Analysis Core at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

Supreme Court rules in favor of police on ‘qualified immunity’ | MSNBC

“It’s true that bringing [police brutality] cases is increasingly hampered by qualified immunity because the court is essentially telling people who have had their rights violated under the Constitution that they don’t get relief unless they can find a prior court decision that has virtually identical facts,” said UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz. (approx.. 1:20 mark)