“We had these wide gaps that weren’t closing before the pandemic, and now it’s just worse,” said Li Cai, a professor of education at UCLA. “Right now we have a dire situation,” he added. “The important point is, what do we do about it? Are we just going to ignore it and pretend things are normal and proceed?”

Ellen Dubois is a professor of history and gender studies at UCLA and the author of “Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote.” And she says suffragist campaigners weren’t just the white, middle-class lot that you might have thought.

“He puts the pieces together to make arguments that are likely to appeal to justices’ ideological and methodological views,” said Richard Hasen, a voting rights expert at UCLA law school. “Blum brings you what you want to see … And he’s managed to hire and bring in some leading Supreme Court practitioners, so the justices are more receptive to well-presented arguments.”

“There’s nothing in the U.S. Constitution that speaks to mail-in balloting. And therefore there’s nothing that prohibits the practice,” said Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I don’t believe there is a serious argument to be made that sending ballots to these voters is a violation of the United States Constitution.”

“When we’re talking about structural societal forces like misogyny, we have to recognize that everyone is subjected to them, women included. They’re socialized into it when their survival has depended on a system that doesn’t value them,” says Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Write down the exact date of when your menstrual bleeding starts each month, as well as the date when the bleeding stops, Aparna Sridhar, MD, associate clinical professor in obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA Health, tells [Self]. Note the flow as light, moderate, or heavy each day of your period so you can report that to your doctor if needed, she suggests.

A team led by researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA report in Frontiers in Immunology that an amino acid called GABA, which is available over-the-counter in many countries, reduced disease severity, viral load in the lungs, and death rates in SARS-CoV-2-infected mice. (UCLA’s Daniel Kaufman was quoted.)

“What we’re looking at is an economy that ... is slowing, due to the increase in interest rates fostered by Federal Reserve policy. When we look at California as opposed to the U.S., and ask, ‘Well, how is California different?’ — and of course we know California is different in many ways — but in the sphere of economic activity, we find that there is underlying strength in California,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg (approx. 4:40 mark).