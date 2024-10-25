UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

RNC leads legal charge for Trump amid echoes of 2020 election chaos | NBC

Rick Hasen, an expert on election law at the UCLA School of Law and an NBC News contributor, said the RNC has been “much more on offense this time” but that its record in court so far is mixed, with some of its lawsuits aimed more at political messaging than the law. (Hasen also wrote a commentary for Slate.)

Study: Teens want to see less sex, more friendship in movies, TV | Deadline

Teens are much more interested in seeing storylines about friendship and platonic relationships and less focus on sex in movies and TV shows, according to a UCLA study. That’s one of the key findings in the latest installment of the university’s “Teens and Screens” report — which surveyed some 1,500 young people across the U.S. aged 10 to 24. (UCLA’s Yalda Uhls and Alisha Hines were quoted. Also: KTLA-TV.)

Editorial page editor of L.A. Times resigns after owner blocks presidential endorsement | Los Angeles Magazine

Attorney and constitutional law expert Eugene Volokh, the Gary T. Schwartz distinguished professor of Law at UCLA Law School, note that “the First Amendment protects people’s right to use their own property to speak or to publish.” “That means that it’s ultimately up to newspaper and magazine owners to decide what goes into their publications,” Volokh continues.

Amid recalls, what to know about listeria and symptoms of infection | Health

“These foods may be more likely to be contaminated because if it starts on a dairy farm — where hundreds of cows may be milked on the same machines, and then their milk is mixed together — that may lead to contamination,” said Dana Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Lessons from an investigation into an alternative autism therapy | L.A. Times

“Off-label treatment can be just fine so long as there’s data to support this and the risks are low,” said Dr. Andrew Leuchter, director of UCLA’s Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Clinical and Research Service. For autism, he said, “the evidence base is not very strong. … And I don’t think that there is sufficient evidence to recommend the use of TMS for the treatment specifically of autism.”