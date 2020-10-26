UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

White men still make up the vast majority of chairs and CEOs at studios and TV networks, according to research conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles.… “There has been a lot of progress for women and people of color in front of the camera,” study co-author Darnell Hunt, dean of UCLA’s social sciences division, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, there has not been the same level of progress behind the camera. Most notably in the executive suite, there has been very little change since we began compiling data five years ago.” (Also: KCRW-FM.)

“It’s really been a shocking escalation,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. But that nonlinear relationship between rising temperatures and escalating impacts does have a silver lining, Swain said. If natural disasters become exponentially worse with every degree of warming, the future will become exponentially safer with every degree of warming humanity manages to avert. (Swain was also quoted by Gizmodo.)

Some argued that the gender gap emerged because women were voting in their self-interest. But the sociologist Martin Gilens, now the chairman of the public policy department at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, took issue with that idea.

“I have no surprise because this is not just relevant in terms of COVID-19,” said Vickie Mays, a professor of health policy and management in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “We’ve seen this even in terms of other types of immunizations.”

“Those who don’t have one or two people, in general, are realizing that they can’t even partake in a regular coping mechanism,” says Jena Lee, an assistant professor of psychiatry at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “My alone time was the gym. We’re not thinking about the coping mechanism we used to deal with not having the most social life, not having that bubble. So the lack of having that intimate social circle is starting to manifest its effects.”

The coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. response to it will likely affect families, work lives, relationships and gender roles for years, according to a report released Thursday which included work by UCLA researchers. The report was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and foresees enduring psychological fallout from the crisis, even among those who haven’t been infected. (UCLA’s Martie Haselton and Benjamin Seitz are quoted. Also: KABC-TV.)

To prevent superspreader events, we need to better understand them, says Anne Rimoin, an infectious diseases expert at UCLA who called for detailed contact tracing of the infections around President Donald Trump, including those who attended a Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony and indoor White House reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The timing of the event and the number of people infected suggests the possibility of superspreading, according to Rimoin.

“It’s kind of inevitable when we’re out in our daily life, that we’re going to touch a lot of surfaces that others have touched,” said Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, an infectious disease expert at UCLA Medical Center who looked at the results of the I-Team’s investigation. (St. Maurice was also quoted in Salon.)

“COVID in itself isn’t a trauma,” explained Melissa Brymer, of the UCLA-Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress. “It’s causing a lot of stress and disappointment for many of us, but not all children are experiencing a trauma.”

The report, released Wednesday by UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools, found the number of homeless students has risen by 50% in the last 10 years. With the number of homeless students surpassing 269,000, researchers hope the report will highlight the inadequacy of current programs for homeless youth and emphasize additional funding for programs and new policies on both the federal and state level. (UCLA’s Joseph Bishop, Lorena Camargo Gonzalez and Tyrone Howard are quoted. Also: KPCC-FM’s “Take Two.”)

Behavioral economists analyze how investors think. As more people use smartphones to invest, the temptation to trade frequently — and brag about big gains — increases. Shlomo Benartzi, a finance professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, urges advisers to serve as a kind of “app doctor,” recommending that investors scale down their use of mobile devices in making what are often impulsive and emotional financial decisions.

“Most individuals living with HIV probably already know that they are facing more health challenges than their uninfected peers, so the main takeaway from this study is that we’re now beginning to better understand why that is,” study co-author Beth D. Jamieson told UPI. “It’s clear that the antiretroviral therapies aren’t causing this aging acceleration. It appears to be the virus and ... the antiretroviral therapies appear to help reverse some of this aging, but the changes are less robust and much slower than we’d like to see,” said Jamieson, a professor of medicine in the division of hematology and oncology at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

What is lost when we cannot gather together and collectively experience art? This question has been on the mind of artist and curator Kristy Edmunds. As the executive and artistic director of UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP), she had to quickly pivot her organization in March from live in-person events to digital-only events. CAP UCLA is now in the midst of an ambitious season of free offerings, while preparing for an uncertain future.

“I think that Trump has been advised to calm down a little bit and to try to be a little more stable and professional. I think it hurt him a lot in the last debate,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky.

A study published in October by researchers at UCLA looked at data from every birth in all 50 states and the District of Columbia during 2016, and found that women who lived in states with less restrictive policies around reproductive rights had healthier babies.… “Our study found that women who lived in states with less restrictive policies have lower risks of low-birth-weight babies,” says May Sudhinaraset, Ph.D., an associate professor of population policy at UCLA.

“This is a very nice result,” says Aaswath Raman at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It demonstrates a paintable solution that employs materials commonly used by the paint industry, and gets reasonably good cooling performance. One potential limitation could be its use of organic solvents, but that could be addressed in the future.”

“One of the best things you can do to preserve bone health as you age is to stay active — especially with weight bearing exercises,” says dietitian Dana Hunnes, R.D., Ph.D., adjunct professor at the University of California Los Angeles. “Running and walking are both good exercises to maintain bone health as it puts pressure on the bones which can help compress the structure making it stronger.”

In addition, colds rarely lead to dangerous complications, whereas “a bad case of flu can travel to the lungs and cause serious infections,” says Arun Karlamangla, M.D., a geriatrician at UCLA Health.