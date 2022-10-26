UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

One problem with describing it solely as a biological issue is this notion that depression must be permanent — that the only way to treat it is taking antidepressants for the rest of your life, said Alex Korb, a neuroscientist and professor in the psychiatry and behavioral sciences department at UCLA. “And then some people resist taking antidepressants because their depression is more situational. But that’s a false dichotomy,” Korb said.

A group of scholars at the University of California, Los Angeles, is determined to better understand why people hate each other … The university launched a new three-year initiative earlier this month that supports 23 different research projects, exploring how and why different social groups come to discriminate against each other and how to prevent it from happening. (UCLA’s David Myers and Aaron Panofsky were quoted.)

California drought to continue | Washington Post

In 2017, the state swung from depleted reservoirs to what UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain called “essentially the wettest winter in modern history in parts of northern California” at a recent symposium hosted by the Department of Water Resources.

Over time, scandal and a lack of accountability have followed [Alex Villanueva]. That includes accusations of going after his opponents politically, such as Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, says Sonja Diaz, the founding director UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Institute. “They really started at the community level and have now risen to where people who are on payroll for the county, who also serve at the pleasure of voters, are really finding themselves at wit’s end trying to ensure accountability and transparency over this department,” Diaz tells KCRW.

Courts getting move involved in voting issues | Washington Post

Over the past 20 years, the rate of election litigation has nearly tripled, according to a tally by law professor Richard L. Hasen of the University of California, Los Angeles. For the 2020 cycle, election litigation increased by more than 25 percent from the previous presidential cycle.

“When you come in with a conspiratorial mindset, and not a lot of knowledge about how things work, it’s very easy to misconstrue what’s going on and to act in bad faith,” says Rick Hasen, an election-law expert at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Across different races and different states, there are hundreds of candidates who are acting as election deniers,” UCLA law Professor Rick Hasen told [United Press International] in an interview. “There are lots of things someone in that position could do to mess with elections if they did not act with good faith. And either believing or saying you believe false claims about stolen 2020 elections means that you might not be counted on to administer the 2024 elections fairly.”

The exhibitions at Pasadena’s Norton Simon Museum and the UCLA Hammer Museum in Westwood are both firsts, which is fairly remarkable for an artist so abundantly studied… Across town at the large Hammer show, a smashing survey of an unexpected body of work unfolds — literally. (UCLA’s Cynthia Burlingham was cited.)

If you can’t sleep the extra hour — or you just want a smoother transition — try shifting your bedtime 30 minutes later a few days in advance, so that by Sunday, the time on the clock is closer to the time your body feels it is, said Jennifer Martin, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and president of the board of directors for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Explosion of diseases following climate disasters | Scientific American

Whether or not the increased volume of water is boosting the frequency and power of floods depends on where the rain occurs, however. “It’s not just the extremity of precipitation that matters. It is also a function of the land surface in a bunch of different ways,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Experts point out that the viruses — all three are respiratory viruses — are simply playing catchup. “They spread the same way and along with lots of other viruses, and you tend to see an increase in them during the cold months,” says Timothy Brewer, MD, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA.

“It’s complicated, and every variant is different. We’ve dealt with a bunch of different kind of vaccines: the original primary series, the booster and now the hybrid booster,” said UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona. “Antibodies are hard to categorize. This study looked at spike antibodies … and those antibodies have little to do with protection.” (approx. 32:50 mark)