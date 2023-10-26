UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

More than half of the 1,500 young people who participated in the University of California Los Angeles’s (UCLA) Center for Scholars and Storytellers “Teens and Screens” survey said they want to see more content focused on friendships. Nearly 40% said they particularly want to see more non-romantic relationships or asexual characters on screen … “It’s not that young people aren’t interested in TV, movies and other media with sexual content, it’s that they want to see more and different types of relationships,” said UCLA Center for Scholars and Storytellers founder Yalda Uhls. (Also: Variety, The Guardian, New York Post, IGN, Phys.org, Men’s Journal, Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, TheWrap, Spectrum News 1, KTLA-TV and KTTV-TV.)

October is Black Speculative Fiction Month, but that doesn’t begin to explain why Tananarive Due is so busy. The author, screenwriter and professor who has been called the “doyenne of Black horror” is teaching “The Sunken Place” at UCLA — its title taken from a scene in Jordan Peele’s breakout film “Get Out.” (Due was quoted.)

“There are very few privacy laws that actually deal with this space at all. We don’t have a federal privacy law that I and others have been calling for, for over ten years. In the absence of that, there’s a new California state law about designing websites that will go into effect in the next year or so. That might alleviate the situation a bit,” said UCLA’s Alex Alben (approx. 12:00 mark).

“It’s to stall a ground invasion and also to buy international good will. I think Israel has taken an immediate offensive to indicate what the hostages endured, what the victims endured on October 7. Hamas absolutely has taken the imperative to alter that narrative and release the hostages on humanitarian grounds, and to forestall a ground invasion and to effectively buy time,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. 1:00 mark).

“You don’t want people who falsely claim the last election was stolen to be in a position of deciding who won the next one,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. On Wednesday, he flagged another worry about Johnson, who is a constitutional lawyer. “Johnson is more dangerous because he wrapped up his attempt to subvert the election outcomes in lawyerly and technical language,” Hasen said.

That Newsom was able to meet with Xi was “a big stake in the ground” on the side of engagement, said Alex Wang, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change at UCLA. Even Kerry didn’t get the opportunity.

When Juan Matute, deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, saw the news of Cruise’s suspension, his first reaction was “finally.” He viewed the DMV’s decision as good news for the AV industry at large, because it’s a check on Cruise and other companies that try to scale up too quickly.

Investors participating in the early stages of securities class actions may need to stay involved if they want to challenge adverse judgments, in the wake of a recent Ninth Circuit decision … “This situation is quite unusual and interesting,” said David Marcus, a professor at the UCLA School of Law. The issue appears to be one of first impression, he said.

A study led by UCLA researchers found that the children of parents who experienced adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) — such as abuse, neglect, violence in the home or loss of a parent — are at increased risk of arrests and convictions by young adulthood. (UCLA’s Elizabeth Barnert was quoted.)

Getting a certain number of steps each day can help people improve their fitness, but new research shows it also can pay off in the operating room. The odds of complications within 90 days after hospital discharge were reduced by half if a patient was getting more than 7,500 steps a day before their procedure, the study found … It’s well-established that people who are in better physical shape before surgery have fewer complications, said Dr. Paul Toste, a thoracic surgeon for UCLA Health in Santa Monica, California. That the researchers were able to use a simple, common marker of physical activity and correlate that with postoperative complications was interesting, Toste said.

“This hurricane went directly over the fairly large city of Acapulco. That is not great news,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, adding that the storm was not expected to be a violent hurricane. “It was the worst possible timing given that there was little warning.”