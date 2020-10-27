UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA, said, “This is the fire weather forecast I was hoping wouldn’t come to pass, given all that has already transpired in 2020.” (Swain was also quoted by the Associated Press, CNBC, Fresno Bee and Xinhua.)

“You’re more likely to get struck by lightning than have someone impersonate you at the ballot box,” says Sonni Waknin, a fellow with the University of California, Los Angeles, Voting Rights Project and co-author of a report that debunks several concerns about voter fraud. “What is more concerning is people being afraid of fraud,” she adds. This could prevent them from voting safely or from casting a ballot at all. “There’s a lot of misinformation about voting out there.”

“The concern is that if the election officials have to start tallying all the last day of voting ballots and then also have to tally these mail-in ballots all together, then it’s going to take them days,” Chad Dunn, co-founder and co-director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project, told UPI.

“People think experiential products are less likely to be objectively evaluated on their quality,” says Hengchen Dai, assistant professor of management at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. “As a result, they think those reviews are less useful.”

In terms of reducing income and wealth disparities, a rising minimum wage is a good thing. “The benefits in terms of reducing inequality — getting money into people’s pockets, stimulating the market — are very well proven,” said Till von Wachter, professor of economics and director of the California Policy Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Despite Latinos making up nearly 18% of the U.S. population, they are severely underrepresented in key roles across the industry, according to the latest UCLA Hollywood Diversity report. The study found that only 6.6% of broadcast TV leads were played by Latinx actors; they also played 5.5% of cable’s lead roles and 4.0% of digital’s in the 2018–19 season.

Researchers at UCLA and UC San Francisco have created a nationwide registry of 1,300 pregnant women with COVID-19 so they can follow their progress.… Among the study’s findings so far are that pregnant women tend to have different early symptoms than other COVID-19 patients: more cough and sore throat and less fever. Also, 25% of the women in the study still had symptoms after eight weeks.

Nearly 80% of California’s workers without legal status are in jobs deemed essential, according to a UCLA study released earlier this year — and about 50% of farmworkers lack legal status. On average, those workers lost 25% of their wages between February and April — more than any other demographic of employees.

In March, when the coronavirus began racing through nursing homes, the federal government banned visitors, but coronavirus infections kept spreading. UCLA professor Keith Chen tried to figure out why. “The people who we can infer work in this nursing home — what other nursing homes do they work at?” said Chen. (UCLA’s Elisa Long was also interviewed.)

“We are undergoing what is, in essence, a worldwide experiment.… And we are also experiencing a lot of new information. Things that we’re not familiar with. Our home lives have radically changed,” said UCLA’s Martie Haselton. (Also: Scienmag and Earth.com.)

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infection disease expert at UCLA, said that the state’s tiered system is likely a major reason the state has been able to improve its case rates. He said the slow nature of the approach — requiring counties to stay in one tier for several weeks before they can move to the next — is essential to combating the virus.

“I think there is clear evidence that social media has contributed significantly around the world to the collapse of democracy and to the rise of authoritarian regimes, not just in the United States. And I think that there’s unequivocal evidence of that,” said UCLA’s Safiya Noble.

But here’s the catch: From the time CT pulmonary angiography was first used about 30 years ago, we have dramatically increased the number of patients in whom we look for and diagnose PE. “There is good reason to believe that this hasn’t done anything good,” says Jerome Hoffman, professor emeritus at UCLA Medical Center and an expert on overdiagnosis.

In 2019, researchers at the UC Los Angeles, the University of Pennsylvania, New York University and Boston University released a study that projected the number of homeless seniors would triple in the next decade. An estimated 40,000 people 65 and older are homeless nationwide.… The Elder Index, developed by UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research, found that 41 percent of San Diego seniors do not have enough income to pay for basic housing, food, healthcare, and transportation.

Under sustained pressure to be more inclusive, the industry is been making some progress, according to a new report from UCLA. But it’s still whiter and more male that the rest of the country.… Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences at UCLA, said this no longer makes business sense. ”The mainstream market itself is diverse,” Hunt said. “If you have executives who are largely white men making all the decisions about what gets made, you’re going to have more misses than hits.”

“Our findings underscore the pronounced racialized disparities for young children,” said lead author Dr. Neal Halfon, director of the Center for Healthier Children, Families and Communities at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Judith Currier, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, says more work needs to be done to address the gender gap in clinical trials. “It’s an area of medicine that we need to put more focus on, and we need to ensure that women are involved and included in clinical studies of medications and that they participate,” she told Healthline.

Testosterone is the only hormone people use in masculinizing hormone therapy, says Amy Weimer, M.D., a primary care physician with a clinical interest in transgender care at UCLA Health.

As Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, explains, “When dried fruit is just dried fruit, it can be a healthy snack. It can provide a quick dose of natural sugar and calories. However, do note that since it’s dehydrated — the water has been removed, but not the nutrients — the calories concentrate significantly, while the portion size decreases significantly.”