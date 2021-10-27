UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

TV shows more diverse, but Latinos remain underrepresented | CBS News

Although minority representation in the television industry is improving, the Latinx community is still severely underrepresented, according to a new diversity report. The study, which was published by UCLA on Tuesday, looked at 461 scripted cable, broadcast and digital television shows from 2019 and 2020. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt is quoted. Also: HuffPost, KABC-TV, KNBC-TV, KCRW-FM and KPCC-FM; Hunt and UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramón are interviewed.)

Which COVID booster should you get? | Los Angeles Times

Caregivers and family members of people with severely compromised immune systems should take extra precautions to make sure they don’t transmit the coronavirus, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Not only should they be vaccinated and get boosters, but they should also try to avoid any high-risk exposures themselves, so they do not unknowingly transmit disease, Kim-Farley said.

Clarifying ‘stand your ground’ laws | CNN

Generally, “stand your ground” laws allow people to respond to threats or force without fear of criminal prosecution in any place where a person has the right to be. “They allow people to respond to threats of death, serious bodily injury, rape, and some other serious crimes with deadly force,” said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

U.S. issues first passport with ‘X’ gender marker | Associated Press

The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender marker, which denotes that someone is neither exclusively male nor female, the State Department said Wednesday. This marks a milestone for nonbinary and intersex Americans, who make up an estimated 1.2 million and 4 million Americans, respectively, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, and interACT, an intersex advocacy group.

Law school reckons with founder’s role in Native massacre | New York Times

For the past four years, the University of California, Hastings College of the Law has been investigating the role of its founder, Serranus Hastings, in one of the darkest, yet least discussed, chapters of the state’s history … “It’s not an exaggeration to say that California state legislators established a state-sponsored killing machine,” Benjamin Madley, a history professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said.

Paying people to get COVID vaccinations doesn’t work | Wall Street Journal

What’s more, the strategies sometimes had the opposite effect of their intended design on certain groups of people … according to a recent study published in the National Bureau of Economic Research. “While messages increased vaccination intentions, none of the treatments increased overall vaccination rates,” according to the study, written by professors from the University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles, and doctors from Contra Costa Health Services.

Despite rains, fire still a threat to Southern California | Los Angeles Times

But the massive storm likely turned the tide for Northern California, which bore the brunt of the year’s biggest blazes, said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “From about the San Francisco Bay Area northward, I would be pretty surprised if there were major fire activity in the coming weeks and months,” Swain said Monday after the deluge. “This is about as low-risk a November I think Northern California has seen in years, in terms of fire risk.” (Also: Swain is also by the Washington Post.)

Cuts to proposed paid leave policy could be ‘huge loss’ | PBS NewsHour

“Nearly the entire world — not just high-income but low- and middle-income countries — offered paid leave. So, 181 countries out of 192 offer paid sick leave. Even more, 185 offer paid maternity leave [and] about half as many paid leave for dads. It’s overwhelmingly what countries do,” said UCLA’s Jody Heymann. (Heymann is interviewed.)

Latest on the Pfizer vaccine for kids | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“The FDA advisory committee is reviewing the data that Pfizer submitted at this time. They actually started on Friday. I know they’re meeting again today. So as soon as they make a decision, I suspect the acting FDA director will move very quickly to support it,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:10 mark).

COVID precautions and the Winter Olympics | CNN

“I think that there’s reason to be concerned about the Games for the same reasons we worry about a surge in the winter time — it’s going to be cold, people are going to be indoors, they’re going to be in close proximity. Now that said, they have very strict COVID protocols in place,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

California Latinos’ use of 911 shot up during pandemic | Capital & Main

That transformation in usage provides a critical opportunity to reconsider how the state’s EMS system is deployed and who works within it, say the authors of a new study conducted by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative — and it can be a springboard to create more efficient local EMS agencies in areas like Los Angeles County, where nearly 50% of the population is Latino. (UCLA’s Esmeralda Melgoza and Arturo Vargas Bustamante are quoted.)

U.S. criticized for deportation of Haitian migrants | Fox News

The U.N. experts include E. Tendayi Achiume, the special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Achiume is one of the experts on human rights who was invited to the U.S. by Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an official visit earlier this year.

Is glaucoma screening beneficial? | United Press International

“[We are] calling for more research to fully evaluate the benefits and harms of screening people for glaucoma and impaired vision in primary care who have not noticed any issues with their vision,” task force vice chair Dr. Carol Mangione said in a press release. “In the absence of evidence, clinicians should use their judgement when deciding whether or not to screen individual patients,” said Mangione, chief of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California–Los Angeles.

Breastfeeding may help mothers’ brains | Fox News

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, conducted a study that found women over the age of 50 who had breastfed their babies performed better on cognitive tests compared to women who had never breastfed. “While many studies have found that breastfeeding improves a child’s long-term health and well-being, our study is one of very few that has looked at the long-term health effects for women who had breastfed their babies,” Molly Fox, the study’s author, said in a news release.

Potential legal woes mount after ‘Rust’ tragedy | Associated Press

“There was clearly negligence on the set,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at the UCLA School of Law and a gun policy expert. “The producers had a duty to preserve the safety of the crew. There were obvious hazards on the set.”

Alec Baldwin a is producer on ‘Rust.’ What does that mean? | Los Angeles Times

Two people on a film set who both have the title of producer may nevertheless perform different functions on the production, from finding and developing the material to hiring the crew. Tom Nunan, continuing lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and an executive producer on the Oscar-winning “Crash,” likened the distinction between more creative producing work and that of physical production to the difference between an architect and a contractor working on a building.