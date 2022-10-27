UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Shows with diverse casts — such as “FBI,” “Bridgerton” and “Snowpiercer” — are popular with audiences, but white men are getting more opportunities to head up series with substantial budgets than women and people of color are, according to a UCLA study released Thursday. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramón were quoted. Also: Associated Press and Variety.)

Monkeypox ‘devastating’ for weak immune systems | Washington Post

“This is an important description of severe consequences of monkeypox and should highlight the critical importance of getting vaccines, treatment and risk messaging to the communities who are most severely impacted,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA who has studied monkeypox in Africa for two decades.

When the Affordable Care Act was first implemented, data indicated that Black and Hispanic populations were not enrolling at high rates, in part due to historical distrust of the federal government, according to Nadereh Pourat, the associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research … “these lessons about what kind of approach works, how you talk to people, what messages you should give, who should give the message ... They should be embedded into [the federal government’s] routine to ensure all communities benefit.”

For one thing, the downturn in births in 2020, it turns out, had less to do with the recession and more to do with travel restrictions, which prevented expectant women from other countries from entering the United States to deliver their babies … The study was published as a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, “The Covid-19 Baby Bump: The Unexpected Increase in U.S. Fertility Rates in Response to the Pandemic,” by the economists Martha Bailey of the University of California, Los Angeles, Janet Currie of Princeton and Hannes Schwandt of Northwestern University.

CDC paves the way for COVID vaccine mandates for schools | CalMatters

“It’s a step in the right direction for protecting the public’s health but I understand there is a lot of anxiety about vaccines in general and the COVID-19 vaccine,” said [UCLA's] Dr. Alice Kuo. “It’s one step at a time.”

Understanding supplemental breast cancer screenings | Kaiser Health News

“We don’t have evidence that auxiliary screening reduces breast cancer mortality or improves quality of life,” said Dr. Carol Mangione, a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA who chairs the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a group of medical experts who make recommendations for preventive services after weighing their benefits and harms.

A UCLA statistical analysis found that Caruso earned 34% of the Latino vote in the primary — more than any other candidate — while a Times study showed that he won the most heavily Latino parts of Los Angeles.

More than 40% of people in the US across a variety of body sizes reported being subjected to some kind of weight stigma throughout their lives, according to a 2021 study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles. That stigma can lead to a variety of health issues, including disordered eating.

A UCLA-led study released earlier this month, for example, suggested catastrophic wildfires in 2020 alone put twice as much greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere as what California saved through climate reduction measures from 2003 to 2019.

Often there’s a moral dimension to the thinking as well, said Kirk Stark, a tax law professor at UCLA. Theoretically, taxing extra high profits at an extra high rate should make companies less likely to capitalize on circumstances like war and natural disasters to jack up prices … “There’s almost a kind of moral judgment that, in some situations, market prices can be immoral,” said Stark.