UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

But if you take comfort in reading Stephen King and Shirley Jackson on a stormy night or watching medical procedures on YouTube or you were the kind of kid who stole off to the occult section of the library (130 in the Dewey Decimal System, if I remember correctly), then [UCLA’s] Megan Rosenbloom’s strange history might be for you.

“There are no national rules on guns in polling places,” said Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles and an expert on the Second Amendment. “As with so much about our election system, these things are decided by the states. And because there are 50 different states, there is a wide variety of rules regulating guns at polling places.” (Winkler was also interviewed on KCRW-FM’s “Press Play.”)

Jerry Kang, professor at UCLA School of Law and a renowned expert on implicit bias, said that while the new law recognizes the importance of talking about biased behavior among officers, “it worryingly assumes there is an easy way to identify emotional and mental conditions that include implicit bias on specific individuals.”

Jennifer Martin, professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, said both disorders are understandable since humans are wired to stay awake in the face of danger and we’re facing the first widespread global pandemic in 100 years.

The safety shut-offs “probably did prevent dangerous fires last night. It’s almost impossible to imagine that winds of this magnitude would not have sparked major conflagrations in years past,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said on Twitter.

Female and minority actors are almost fairly represented in United States television series, but remain shut out of key behind-the-camera roles, including executive jobs, a major new study found last Thursday. The Hollywood Diversity Report from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), found that 35 per cent of lead roles went to minority actors on cable shows last year. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt Ana-Christina Ramon were quoted.)

During the videoconference: “The crisis of access to health during COVID,” organized by Ethnic Media Services, Dr. David E. Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), said that what “our president received for free as treatments, doctors, hospital and plane when he fell ill with COVID, is out of reach of the farmworker families who feed us every day.” (Translated from Spanish.)