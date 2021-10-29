UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Staggering lack of LGBTQ federal judges | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Brad Sears and David Sanders) Today in California, where about 100 judges preside in federal trial and appellate courts, just two are openly LGBTQ. LGBTQ Californians make up over 5% of the state’s adult population and over 11% of the state’s youth. Yet there is only one openly LGBTQ judge among the state’s 74 federal district court judges and only one among the 9th Circuit’s 29 active appellate judges. It’s time for our two senators and President Biden to address this lack of diversity on the bench.

Fast-food workers look to force new industry standards | Los Angeles Times

Fast-food workers are more likely to be women, Latino or low-wage earners. California’s fast-food workforce is nearly 80% people of color and more than 60% Latino, according to a report prepared by labor researchers at UCLA and UC Berkeley. The same study found that two-thirds of California’s fast-food workers rely on safety net programs to support their families.

The debate over gun control | ABC News

Adam Winkler, a professor of law at the UCLA School of Law, also said the Second Amendment is losing its legal relevance in distinguishing lawful policies from unlawful ones as the gap between what he calls the “judicial Second Amendment” and the “aspirational Second Amendment” widens.

Drop in Latino students’ grades reflects fallout from pandemic | NBC News

The access to reliable internet and a computer has long persisted for communities of color, even before the pandemic. A UCLA study found that Black and Latino households are 1.3 to 1.4 times more likely to face limited access to technology, influenced by household income and educational attainment.

Tamales, salt and bread ‘bones’: Day of the Dead food | Los Angeles Times

“Ofrenda” is often translated as “altar,” but that misses a nuance. After all, “altar” in Spanish is “altar.” “I use ‘ofrenda’ rather than altar because altar has a religious connotation,” said Martha Ramírez-Oropeza, a professor with the Chicana/o and Central American studies department at UCLA.

Black, Latino gun owners: Being armed ‘evens the playing field’ | CBS News

“We have seen a dramatic rise in the number of groups that support gun rights for LGBTQ people, for people of color, and other left-leaning groups in recent years,” Adam Winkler, a professor of constitutional law at UCLA, told CBS News. “However, we should still put it in context. Those groups are still few and far between.”

Latino Democrats counting on Sen. Padilla for midterm turnout | Politico

In the recent gubernatorial recall election, an estimated 78 percent of Latinos voted no on the recall, according to an analysis by UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative. In Southern California, Latino support for Newsom was upward of 75 percent, even in historically Republican places like Orange and Riverside counties. Only 40 percent of non-Latino voters voted no on the recall in Orange, and 45 percent of non-Latinos voted no in Riverside.

Pandemic disruptions leave gap in U.S. Census data | Associated Press

“There are two potential problems,” said Paul Ong, a UCLA economics professor. “The first is not having comparable data to track longitudinal changes over time. The second is a far bigger issue, that is, not having the data to examine the pandemic effects. For us, it is important to examine which populations and neighborhoods were most hurt.”

Penalties for housing children in unlicensed facilities | Fresno Bee

Taylor Dudley, administrative director at the UCLA Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families, said child welfare systems in California exist and operate according to state laws, state policies and state licensing provisions. “Where we are not in compliance, the state can come in and say, ‘They need to close,’” she said on Monday.

Rep. Devin Nunes sued a Twitter cow for defamation | Modesto Bee

The Twitter cow captured UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh’s attention. Rep. Devin Nunes’ succession of First Amendment–testing defamation lawsuits against media companies held it … “Nunes seems to be taking a pretty aggressive litigation strategy where his view is, ‘you say something about me that I believe is false, I may very well sue you,’” Volokh, who regularly blogs about Nunes’ cases, said in an interview with The Fresno Bee.

Best time to take Plan B for maximum effectiveness | Insider

You only need one dose for each episode of unprotected sex. “Taking more than one dose of Plan B after one episode of unprotected sex is not going to make a difference in its effectiveness,” says Aparna Sridhar, MD, an OB-GYN at UCLA Health.

Shortage of social workers means longer wait for food benefits | Fresno Bee

The number of California households who struggled to provide food spiked by 22% in the earliest months of the pandemic, according to a study from UCLA. Although the figure has gone down as more people go back to work, it has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic level.

U.S. lags behind in paid maternity leave | Bloomberg Equality

If Democrats abandon plans to include paid family leave in President Joe Biden’s economic plan, the U.S. will remain one of only seven countries in the world that doesn’t provide paid leave for new moms. The other countries are the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Tonga, according to data from the World Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Few protections for working, living in extreme heat indoors | LAist

Researchers from UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation analyzed more than 20 programs overseen by 10 different state agencies that address extreme heat. They found the patchwork of state-level regulations have big gaps when it comes to protecting the public from the deadliest side effect of the climate crisis … “If you work in a warehouse, if you’re working in an industrial setting, if you work in a setting like a delivery truck operator for Amazon, your employer is not required to think about the kind of heat you’re exposed to,” [former UCLA faculty member J.R.] DeShazo said. (Also: KPCC-FM.)