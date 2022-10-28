UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Progress for women, minorities in TV, but Latinos lag | Deadline

Women and minority TV creators, writers, directors and cast members continue to make progress towards greater inclusion, both in front of and behind the camera, according to the latest Hollywood Diversity report from UCLA. “One of the strongest trends over the course of this report series is the steady increase in overall cast diversity,” the report found. Latinos, however, remain woefully underrepresented, and were the “only group to be severely underrepresented” across all three platforms — broadcast, cable and streaming. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramón were quoted. Also: IndieWire and KABC-TV.)

How the pandemic has affected young adults | KTTV-TV

“The shocking news is that this pandemic has really had a toll on Californians, particularly the youth … We have an increase in young adults thinking about suicide. And among those, there’s a number that are not getting help that they need,” said UCLA’s Ninez Ponce. (UCLA’s Vickie Mays and Ross Szabo were also interviewed.)

California’s dialysis-related ballot measure | Los Angeles Times

Voters are often skeptical about ballot initiatives that they have no expertise in, says Mark Peterson, interim chair of the Department of Public Policy at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. With Proposition 29, Peterson said, voters are being asked to get into “high levels of technical detail” about the levels of medical care dialysis patients need. He said the special-interest dispute between SEIU-UHW and the dialysis centers is likely why voters have rejected previous efforts.

More L.A. Latinos falling into homelessness | Los Angeles Times

“I think COVID-19 was really a moment of crisis that pushed a lot of people that were already living on the edge, already living in these precarious housing situations ... it pushed them over,” said Melissa Chinchilla, a policy expert with the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and researcher with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Contractors shaft workers on U.S. military bases | NBC News

The growth in foreign workers escalated during the past two decades, due in part to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. “There was this mad scramble and need for labor that was unanticipated, so that’s where you really get this subcontracting system that’s the Wild West,” said Adam Moore, an associate professor at UCLA, who wrote a book about America’s reliance on foreign labor for its military bases.

Halloween costumes and cultural appropriation | NBC’s “Today”

“These costumes often draw on racist or discriminatory stereotypes,” Shannon Speed, the director of the American Indian Studies Center and associate professor in Gender Studies and Anthropology at UCLA, told TODAY Parents. “‘Native American’ costumes, for example, depict people with an extraordinary traumatic history of genocidal violence and brutality,” she said.

Federal cash to help with costly water bills | San Diego Union-Tribune

While the emergency relief payments will help many Californians, experts have warned that a long-term assistance program for low-income residents is increasingly needed. “This was an innovated Band-Aid,” said Greg Pierce, director of UCLA’s Human Right to Water Solutions Lab. “We’ve never paid for (water) debt before, but the idea that that was enough is ridiculous.”

Elon Musk owns Twitter. Now what? | Vox

“It’s not only operations that will be hit. It takes many people and moving parts to meet basic regulatory and legal compliance in various parts of the world. How does [Musk] plan to continue to do that?” said Sarah T. Roberts, a former researcher at Twitter who left the company recently and is now a professor of information studies at UCLA.

Federal judge urges end to ‘qualified immunity’ | Forbes

Under qualified immunity, police officers and all other government workers cannot be sued for violating the Constitution, unless they infringed on a person’s “clearly established” rights … The judge cited an extensive survey by UCLA Law Professor Joanna Schwartz, which found that in 99.59% of civil rights cases, officers didn’t have to pay a dime in damages.

Weedkiller paraquat, banned elsewhere, still allowed in U.S. | Guardian

In a court filing challenging the EPA’s paraquat assessment, the three scientists — including Beate Ritz, co-director of the UCLA Center for Gene-Environment Studies of Parkinson’s Disease — said that numerous studies implicated paraquat as a cause for Parkinson’s. Ritz has also been retained as an expert witness for plaintiffs in the litigation against Syngenta and has written a report detailing the flaws she sees specifically in the 2020 AHS study.