“There’s a lot more desire to overturn the election than there are paths to do it,” said Richard Hasen, an expert on elections law at the UCLA School of Law. (Hasen was also featured by NBC News, Reuters and Associated Press.)

“It’s an arms race. If Harris buys 100 ads today in Philadelphia, Trump wants to counter that,” said Lynn Vavreck, a political scientist at UCLA. “That’s why those poor people in Pennsylvania keep seeing more and more ads. You definitely don’t want to cede the endgame to your opponent.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman and Nikita Savin) Donald Trump’s political career has been marked by a unique and often controversial rhetorical style. Since 2015, his rhetoric has evolved significantly, attracting attention for its direct, often violent tone. Analyzing his speeches offers a revealing look at how his language has shaped both his political persona and the broader landscape of American politics.

If it passes, UCLA housing expert and author Shane Phillips has said he believes most cities will be reasonable with their newfound power and will use it for “good faith” reasons, such as a desire to keep rents affordable. Phillips, project manager of the Randall Lewis Housing Initiative at the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, said he supports rent control but opposes Prop. 33 because it lacks guardrails.

Jim Newton, a former editorial page editor of the paper who is now a historian and lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, shared an email exchange he had with Ms. Tang, after the news broke, in which he urged Ms. Tang to reconsider. The decision not to endorse, he told her, set back years of effort to restore the paper “to a place of civic responsibility and candor with readers” and “unravels a lot of hard, important work, and at a particularly unwise time.”

“Union density reached a high of over 30% in the post-World War II decades in the 1950s and 1960s,” said Kent Wong, [former director of the UCLA Labor Center and a project director for labor and community partnerships at the center].

According to UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute, about 580,000 Latinos in Pennsylvania can vote in this election — and most of them are Puerto Rican.

Advancing knowledge about the interaction between the brain and the gut enables scientists to learn about the impact of discrimination-induced anxiety on disease and perhaps offset some of the risk. “It helps us understand the biological link between discrimination, stress and potentially other social determinants of health and how they affect the body,” the study’s lead author, Dr. Tien Dong, an assistant professor of gastroenterology in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles, told United Press International.

Molly Fox, a biological anthropologist at UCLA, explained that the degree of difference this entails is likely even greater in today’s world than in the past. “In the pre-Industrial context, the context present for the majority of human history, you would be exposed to parenting and kids your whole life. You would be more involved in caring for your younger siblings,” Fox said. Whereas, lacking this experience, today’s first-time parents, often ridden with anxiety, face a steep learning curve.

Just from what they’ve experienced over the years, California residents may suspect that wildfires have gotten more extreme amid a warmer and more drought-prone climate. A new paper in the journal Science puts that sentiment to the test, with startling findings: California fires spread almost four times faster in 2020 than they had in 2001. The study, authored by scientists from the University of Colorado, UC Merced and UCLA, also found that across the West, fires grew 250% more quickly in 2020 than they did in 2001. (UCLA’s Park Williams was quoted. Also: KCRW 89.9-FM and Spectrum News 1.)

The work is “very, very cool,” Michael Habib, a paleobiologist at UCLA who was not affiliated with the study, told Live Science. But he cautioned that, although the research on increased flight speed is strong, he’s less convinced that the cicadas also became more maneuverable. “Fast things tend not to be as good at making sharp turns,” he noted.