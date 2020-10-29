UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Transmission is likely occurring at workplaces where employees are closer together. And transmission may be greater in rural agricultural communities where migrant workers live in dense housing arrangements, as well as urban areas where low-income workers live in crowded homes and are less likely to be able to telecommute, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Babies love lullabies, and a new study suggests they don’t much care what culture the songs come from, what language they are sung in, or even who sings them. The study, led by Constance M. Bainbridge, a doctoral student at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Mila Bertolo, a researcher at Harvard, enrolled 144 infants aged 2 months to 14 months.

“What this equates to is about an additional 21 million Americans that will need to be screened,” said Fola May, a gastroenterologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. From a public health standpoint, she said she worries about how to get all of these additional Americans screened. “Colon cancer screening was just one of the measures we as a nation were always poor at and we were especially bad with ethnic and racial minorities, Blacks, Latinos, Asians, and Native Americans.”

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that while fall fires are predictable, “Just about everything else about the present situation is quite unusual.”

The impact of the ban on affirmative action has been particularly visible in the medical field. Latinos comprise 40 percent of California’s population but roughly only 6 percent of its practicing physicians. Drs. Gloria Sanchez and David Hayes-Bautista, from the UCLA School of Medicine, attribute this shortfall largely to Proposition 209, which substantially cut the number of Latino UC medical school graduates.

Black and Latino Californians were twice as likely as white Californians to face rent insecurity amid the pandemic, an analysis by the University of California, Los Angeles found.

Richard Sander, a UCLA law professor, longtime activist in housing integration and leading opponent of Proposition 16, notes that UC has been using affirmative action based on socioeconomics — rather than race and ethnicity — to help and recruit students from poor families and underperforming schools. Of those students, 90% are Black or Latino, he says. (Sanders also wrote a commentary in the Los Angeles Daily News.)

The UCLA Williams Institute estimates, based on self-disclosures to the Gallup Daily tracking poll, that the U.S. LGBT population is 58 percent women and 42 percent people of color, although the number of people of color willing to identify as LGBT has been increasing over the past decade.

“And this was going on across the country. The transportation drivers, Metro drivers, bus drivers. The workers who clean the offices,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista. (UCLA’s Dr. Yohualli Anaya was also interviewed.)

“Something different happened in the bulge. The metals there built up very, very quickly, possibly in the first 500 million years of its existence,” said co-principal investigator Michael Rich of the University of California, Los Angeles.

It’s also problematic to base the stipends on a statewide average of bronze premiums because that doesn’t take into account the huge regional differences in the cost of care, said Gerald Kominski, a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “In the Bay Area, that contribution is going to buy a lot less than it would in Southern California,” Kominski said. “We’re a big state and have a lot of variation of health care costs.”