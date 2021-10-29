UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How logjam at L.A. port is affecting neighbors | Los Angeles Times

The health effects of this level of pollution go deeper. A study led by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and published in April found that communities exposed to worse air pollution also had elevated COVID-19 mortality rates. Make no mistake: The residents of the most severely affected communities are disproportionately low-income and people of color.

Toxic pollutants rise as 100 ships idle offshore | NBC News

The danger of particulates emitted by diesel engines is well documented, according to Suzanne Paulson, a professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles; and the director of the university’s Center for Clean Air. The particulate matter can cause cardiovascular issues like heart attacks and strokes as well as negatively impact birth and developmental outcomes, leading to low birth weight, premature births and lower lung function in children.

TikTok tics: Ties between teens, influencers’ behavior | KTLA-TV

John Piacentini, director of the UCLA Child OCD, Anxiety, and Tic Disorders Clinic and Tourette Association Center of Excellence, recently co-published several papers on the topic, and he says the girls’ symptoms are real. “They’re seeing all these influencers that appear to have very robust and happy lives, and Tourette’s becomes contagious in some ways,” Piacentini said.

Charges could be filed in ‘Rust’ shooting case | CNBC

“Ultimately, it’s the armorer and the assistant director that have to atone for this,” said Kevin Williams, the prop department supervisor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “There were obvious breaches in protocol.”

The scary thing about evil laughs | PBS NewsHour

“The reason why a laugh works so well in horror is any laugh channels evil if you are in a crisis and a dire situation,” horror historian and author Tananarive Due said. “It’s not an appropriate response” … If you venture into a dark space — an attic, the woods, anywhere you don’t see any children — “a child’s giggle can scare the hell out of you,” said Due, who teaches Black horror and Afrofuturism at University of California, Los Angeles.

U.S. lags behind rest of world in paid leave | NBC News

Advocates for national paid leave had their hopes crushed Thursday when Democrats eliminated what would have been a landmark policy from President Joe Biden’s sprawling social safety net package. The exclusion leaves the U.S. as one of just six countries without any form of national paid leave and one of eight without national maternity leave, according to data from the World Policy Analysis Center at UCLA.

Baby talk — it’s critical for kids’ vocabularies | Popular Science

One reason, says Megha Sundara, a linguistics professor and director of the Language Acquisition Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles, may have to do with how infants interact with the world. They tend to tune out adult conversations and other background noises, she says, but their ears perk up when a caregiver initiates that singsong tone. “If given the choice,” she says, “babies will usually choose infant-directed speech over adult-directed speech.”

Ending aid to Lebanon | Newsweek

(Commentary by UCLA’s Eric Bordenkircher) Over the past 15 years, United States taxpayers have bankrolled the Lebanese state to the tune of $3 billion. But little has been accomplished with U.S. money. The hopes of the Cedar Revolution dissipate as Lebanon descends from a failing to a failed state. Meanwhile, the Iranian imperial project continues as Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon grows.

Extreme heat threatens U.S. workers, economy | Agence France-Presse

It is estimated that in California alone, “hotter temperatures may be causing upwards of tens of thousands of workplace injuries each year,” warns economist Jisung Park, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

New app aims to relieve many of bail debt in California | Essence

“Co-signers on any loan contract are entitled to certain consumer protections,” UCLA professor and Debt Collective Co-Director Hannah Appel shared with ESSENCE. “But bail bonds companies were not following that consumer protection law.” Courts have ruled that bail bonds contracts with a cosigner that didn’t follow those laws are null and void, and most of these contracts have cosigners.

UCLA gets $3 million to study male contraceptives | City News Service

The Lundquist Institute at UCLA’s Geffen Medical School has received an additional $3 million from the National Institutes of Health to expand a male contraceptive study, the school announced today … “We are so incredibly honored to be part of this program given the remarkable advancements we are seeing for preventing pregnancies for couples,” said Drs. Christina Wang and Ronald Swerdloff, investigators at the Lundquist Institute and professors of medicine at the Geffen Medical School, in a joint statement.

The anguish of being wrongfully convicted of murder | Scienmag

Maurice Caldwell spent 20 years in prison before his wrongful conviction for a 1990 murder in San Francisco was finally overturned. Paul Abramson, a UCLA professor of psychology who was hired as an expert by Caldwell’s legal team to assess the psychological harm Caldwell suffered, conducted 20 extensive interviews with Caldwell between 2015 and 2020, in addition to interviewing prison correctional officers and reviewing court hearings and decisions, depositions, psychological testing results and experts’ reports.

Link between extreme weather and climate change | Yahoo News

On this episode of “The Climate Crisis Podcast,” Yahoo News talks to UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain about the growing evidence for linking distinct weather events to rising global temperatures. “Fifteen or 20 years ago, you might have heard very vehement sort of exhortations not to link specific weather events to climate change, and it was the climate scientists who were saying that,” Swain said.

Latest guidelines on COVID vaccines, booster shots | KTLA-TV

“Who should be getting a vaccine? Who needs to be getting boosted right now? The people that need to get boosted are people who have received the mRNA vaccine. Those people who are eligible for a booster who are over the age of 65, people who have an immune-compromised system, some sort of underlying condition, people who are living or working in situations where they could be exposed,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.