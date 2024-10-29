UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA social welfare and anthropology professor Jorja Leap, who’s studied public attitudes about crime since the 1990s, says such unlawful acts have helped fuel an atmosphere of crime anxiety. “We’re looking at the landscape of panic, and I don’t know any other way to put it,” says Leap.

“It’s very hard this time,” said law professor Richard Hasen, an election expert at UCLA.

“One is, if Trump is elected, he has made it clear he won’t allow California to move forward and roll back all the climate rules,” said [Ann] Carlson, [UCLA’s Shirley Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law and faculty co-director of the UCLA Emmett Center on Climate Change and the Environment]. “The other one is that even if Harris were elected, the Supreme Court looms large over the California waiver provision.”

“This will cost Trump valuable votes,” Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, a professor of Chicano studies at UCLA, told EFE on Monday.

Hiroshi Motomura, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the asylum system had been under pressure for generations, and that the response from the White House and Congress had long been to curb access, or to view asylum with a skepticism that had often led to underfunding.

More than half of the nearly 580,000 eligible Latino voters in Pennsylvania are of Puerto Rican descent. Considering that the last presidential election in the state was decided by less than 81,000 votes, Puerto Rican voters “could be decisive” this year if they turn out, according to the Latino Policy & Politics Institute at UCLA, whereas turnout has been low in the past, according to data from the institute.

A new study finds strong evidence for the argument that some banks take advantage of unsophisticated customers by offering them low rates on their deposits. Banks sell certificates of deposit that are bad deals even compared with other [certificate of deposits] from the same banks of longer or shorter maturities, Matthias Fleckenstein of the University of Delaware’s Lerner College of Business and Economics and Francis Longstaff of the University of California, Los Angeles, Anderson Graduate School of Management, conclude in a working paper.

For Chris Mattmann, the chief data and artificial intelligence officer at UCLA, ongoing developments in the world of generative AI mean it’s crucial to “innovate and experiment,” but to do so with the guidance of “responsible and ethical principles.” Mattmann began at UCLA earlier this year, and his role is the first of its kind at any UC.

Since penicillin was discovered in 1928, antibiotics have transformed once life-threatening infections into treatable conditions. But in the process of wiping out the “bad” bacteria, they can decimate the “good” ones, too. Fortunately, for most people, these effects on the gut microbiome are temporary, said Dr. Tien Dong, a gastroenterologist at UCLA Health. If you’re generally in good health, “you’ll likely recover on your own,” Dong said.

Most kids with attention issues won’t go on to develop serious psychiatric conditions like psychosis or schizophrenia. However, a new study finds poor attention spans in childhood, plus certain genes, could play a role in raising the risk for these conditions. Of course, much more research is needed to pinpoint precursors to psychotic symptoms in a person’s teens or 20s, said a team from the University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Carrie Bearden and Sarah Chang were quoted.)