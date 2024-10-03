UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A billionaire Japanese businessman has donated $31 million to the UCLA College Division of Humanities, making it the largest gift in the program’s history. The donation from Tadashi Yanai will support the Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities, which was created at UCLA — in partnership with Tokyo’s Waseda University — in 2014 thanks to a $2.5 million donation from the businessman. (Interim UCLA Chancellor Darnell Hunt was quoted. Also: Bloomberg, KNBC-TV and KTTV-TV.)

California will wrap up 2024 with “sub-par” growth in gross domestic product, but it is expected to rebound over the next two years and resume its trend of outpacing the nation as a whole, but just barely, according to a UCLA economic forecast released Wednesday. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg and Clement Bohr were quoted. Also: KABC-TV.)

“The flashy Hollywood imagery of L.A. is often what the world sees. It’s the CityWalk and the Disneyland versions of sanitized public spaces. This imaginary world gives you elements of our streets and public spaces, but a lot of the reality of what is out there — the real people going about their everyday lives, the street vendors, the unhoused — is missing,” said UCLA’s Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris.

A 2016 study from UCLA found the “climate credit” was effective in offsetting utility bill burdens for low-income households at that time. But Colleen Callahan, an author of that report, said it may be time to rethink the universal credit approach, given rising costs.

“I think clearly there is an ongoing escalation that’s been taking place over the last couple of weeks. So, I think it’s now certain that Israel is going to retaliate for Iran’s strike yesterday, and I think that retaliation will be more significant than the symbolic retaliation, really, that Israel carried out in response to Iran’s attack against Israel in April,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman (approx. 2:55 mark).

His running mate, JD Vance, has said their plan would “allow people with similar health situations to be in the same risk pools.” Risk pooling means sharing medical costs to calculate insurance premiums. Such a plan could lower insurance costs for the young and healthy but risks driving up rates for older people, especially those with chronic conditions, said Mark Peterson, a professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

The Williams Institute at UCLA told the court that “more than 100,000 youth aged 13 to 17 identify as transgender and live in states where their access to puberty-blocking medication and gender-affirming hormone therapy is threatened by state prohibitions.”