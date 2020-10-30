UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Ingrid Eagly) In a study published this year, we found that 83% of migrants asked to return to court attended all their hearings. We analyzed 11 years of records, from 2008 through 2018, kept by the Executive Office for Immigration Review, the government agency that runs U.S. immigration courts. Reality is a far cry from Trump’s assertions.

“I don’t think anybody wants to wait in long lines at the polls. And we also know that those long lines are another suppression tactic, right? Voting shouldn’t be this arduous process that takes all day, when we know that folks don’t all work occupations that allow them to take days off. So we have to be mindful about ways that we can get votes in,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan.

John Rogers, a professor of education at UCLA’s Graduate School of Education and Information Studies who is an expert on L.A. Unified, said in an email that public education “is not well served when extremely wealthy individuals from outside the community” pour that much money into elections.

Latinos make up 4.4 percent of Pennsylvania voters, according to an analysis conducted by Rodrigo Dominguez Villegas, the research director at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, and they’re a little over 7 percent of Pennsylvania’s total population. It’s a substantial enough voting bloc to swing a race that could come down to the wire after Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 44,000 votes here in 2016.

If a dispute from this year’s election reaches the U.S. Supreme Court, as it did in with Bush vs. Gore in 2000, it’s most likely to stem from this stage of the process, said Cynthia Lebow, a law professor at the University of California-Los Angeles and former general counsel and staff director for the U.S. Senate’s judiciary committee. “We’re not going to have ‘handing chads’ like in 2000, but there could be allegations of voter fraud, or mail-in ballots that somebody is challenging as being illegal.... We don’t know what it may be.”

While anyone can learn techniques to prevent injury, sustaining a 10- or 15-second full-out scream — as Peldon can — may just be a natural talent. “These people are basically vocal athletes,” said Dr. Jennifer Long, an otolaryngologist at University of California, Los Angeles, who works with voice performers.

“Black people have always loved horror but horror didn’t always love us,” Tananarive Due, the executive producer of the documentary “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror,” said. “Black characters were disregarded or very, very thin characters, very trope-y, based on stereotypes,” said Due, who also teaches a class on Black horror at University of California, Los Angeles. “Like the sassy friend over and over again, who’s going to die early.”

“We are the champions … we’re just not the most responsible champions,” said Anne Rimoin, a lifelong Dodger fan who is a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Health and an expert in emerging infectious diseases.

But the latest move is just a tweak around the margins, with earlier efforts by the Trump administration having failed to save an industry in free fall, said Sean Hecht, an environmental law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s been true since the day he became president that a resurgence of coal is not something he can accomplish,” Hecht said.

“As you mentioned, the study was put on pause because of complications or concerns with a few patients. And just recently, after an evaluation by the FDA and an external advisory board, it was given clearance to move forward,” said UCLA’s Dr. Keith Norris.

“This is not the year to have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” said Pamina M. Gorbach, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We don’t want big family dinners to turn into superspreader events.”

“I was definitely not thinking Nobel Prize when I was little. I had no idea what I was going to do. It’s just following my passion,” said UCLA’s Andrea Ghez (approx. 6:10 mark).

“The blood vessels around our brains are very sensitive, so if you do not drink sufficient water, they may react to the change in blood volume, and that may increase the likelihood of headache,” explains dietitian Dana Hunnes, R.D., Ph.D., an adjunct professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

[Registered behavior technicians] can make choices that hurt families, says Catherine Lord, a clinical psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Plenty of schools and agencies deliver high-quality [applied behavior analysis], she says, but she worked with one autistic child who was seeing 16 separate RBTs. None would commit to more than two hours a week, because they were paid hourly and if the client got sick or went on vacation, the RBT would lose that pay.

Since 2002, the ritual has been led by the artist Martha Ramirez-Oropeza (who also teaches an amazing-sounding class at the University of California, Los Angeles called “The Day of the Dead Ritual,” in which students build their own altars). Over email, Ramirez-Oropeza explained that the ritual is comprised of three parts: first, invoking the spirits; then inviting them to celebrate Día de los Muertos; and culminating with an “exchange of candles and food,” during which the living reminisce about the dead.